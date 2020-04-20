PLATTSBURGH — The State Department of Health conducted antibody testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, at Market 32 in Plattsburgh beginning Sunday and into Monday morning.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo had announced Sunday that the DOH would sample 3,000 people in the coming days.
"That will tell us, for the first time, what percent of the population actually has had the coronavirus and is now at least short-term immune to the virus," Cuomo said.
MINDFUL
State Department of Health spokesperson Gary Holmes said DOH is trying to be mindful of not giving out too much information in terms of the locations of testing, since it would drive large volumes of people.
Grocery stores and supermarkets have been great partners in this endeavor, he continued, since under New York on PAUSE, they are one of the few congregate settings still open and can accommodate social distancing.
Though people may hear "COVID test" and come running, DOH wants to make sure that people who are ill and should be staying home do so, Holmes said.
"This isn’t that type of test that’s going to give you the positive-negative; it’s a different type of test."
The presence of antibodies, or lack thereof, determines whether a person has had a disease, not if they currently do.
COUNTY NOT TESTING
In a press release, the Clinton County Health Department said it learned limited details before the DOH team arrived in Plattsburgh for sample testing.
CCHD is not conducting antibody testing; this initiative is meant for state DOH to collect statistical data.
"The information collected by the State Department of Health through the antibody testing survey is intended help state officials make decisions about how and when it might be safe for some people to return to work," Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said in a statement.
"At this time, there is not an option for residents to be tested to learn their individual immunity status."
NORMALCY
DOH did not directly coordinate with the Town of Plattsburgh, where Market 32 resides, Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
"But I was very pleased that we are beginning to see a second phase of testing, in particular the antibodies, which will be critical in getting a sense of normalcy back," he said.
"There were many people, we believe, that have been either asymptomatic or have experienced COVID-19 maybe several months ago and they didn’t know it at the time."
Having advocated for testing, Cashman was happy to see progress on that front.
But people still need to put in the effort to be part of the solution, he added.
"That means wearing masks, using social distance and seeking the best information as it relates to public health, and in Clinton County that’s our Clinton County Health Department."
QUICK TEST
When Holmes visited a location offering the antibody testing, he was greeted at the door by a woman who asked, "Are you here to shop or are you here to get tested?"
The testing was set up in a cafe area not in use due to social distancing guidelines.
The quick test involves a finger prick which yields a drop of the person's blood that is sent to the Wadsworth Center, the public health laboratory in Albany.
Those who participate learn their results in a matter of days, Holmes said.
PLEASED BY TURNOUT
Holmes did not know how many people had been tested for the antibodies as of Monday afternoon.
"I know that we were out there aggressively in 20 locations statewide yesterday, out there again today and I think that we’re pretty hopeful that we’re getting the sample numbers that we had set out for and that’s a good goal."
The DOH is conducting the testing randomly so it can get a good sample size and cross-section of people from all corners of the state.
"That’s why we’ve moved it around a little bit and we’re hopeful that people understand that process."
Scaling up both antibody and diagnostic testing is a goal, Holmes added.
"Once we get a sense of what we’re able to collect, we’ll determine whether we continue, how much longer, how much more is needed, whether we can really push the envelop.
But I think the data, once we wrap up today, will really determine that."
DOH has been pleased, though not surprised, by the turnout, Holmes added.
"I think what we’re hearing from a lot of New Yorkers is that they want to be a part of the solution."
