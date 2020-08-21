PLATTSBURGH — There was a new record-high number of COVID-19 test results — 98,880 — that were reported to New York State yesterday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in news release that hospitalizations dropped below 500 for the first time, to 490, the lowest number since March 16.
The number of ICU patients dropped to 119, the lowest number since March 15. The rate of positive tests — 0.72 percent —was below 1 percent for the 14th straight day, the release said. No deaths were reported in New York City yesterday.
The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.
"Part of the reason we were able to tame the beast in New York is because of our aggressive testing strategy. When the federal administration fell down, New York stepped up - and yesterday we raised the bar even higher with nearly 100,000 tests reported in a single day," Cuomo said.
"We've been reopening for 14 weeks and our infection rate has actually gone down - the positive test rate has been below 1 percent the past 14 days and the number of hospitalizations dropped below 500 for the first time since March 16. This is proof positive that when you have the virus under control, more testing does not equal more positives. But my message to New Yorkers remains the same: this is not over, we have to be smart, wear a mask, socially distance and be New York Tough."
Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,618 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 11 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements, the release said.
