PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Government Officials announce that in accordance with New York State Executive Order 202.8, and a statewide Department of Motor Vehicle Office closure, the DMV Office in Clinton County will be closed until further notice.
All pre-scheduled DMV appointments for Monday, March 23, 2020 have been canceled due to the closure. Executive Order 202.8 also suspended several laws including those relating to driver license and vehicle registration renewal, according to a news release.
All valid licenses, non-driver ID’s and vehicle registrations with an expiration date of March 1, 2020 or later will be extended. Until we are able to re-open the County DMV Office please be advised that some DMV transactions may be completed online at https://dmv.ny.gov/.
At this point in time, the Clinton County Clerk's Office remains open and available to serve with limited hours.
