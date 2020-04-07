ALBANY - New York's county governments are being advised to prepare for cuts in state aid and reimbursements as the result of the new state budget approved by lawmakers last week.
The guidance comes from the state Association of Counties in the form of an in-depth analysis of a spending blueprint that for the first time gives the executive branch of state government - led by Gov. Andrew Cuomo - the ability to adjust or reduce appropriations during the fiscal year.
"This year’s state budget was enacted in one of the most difficult periods in our lifetimes, given the public health, social, and economic uncertainties that are accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic," NYSAC told county leaders in the report.
The enacted budget allows the state's budget director to adjust all appropriations, including capital and operating aid, based on whether the financial plan is out of balance by more than 1 percent, according to NYSAC.
The Cuomo administration is projecting a revenue shortfall of between $10 billion and $15 billion for the state fiscal year that began last Wednesday.
If that assessment is accurate, NYSAC said, county and local governments could see the aid and grants they get from Albany slashed by about 15 percent on an annual basis.
The state budget included $150 million to support a new round of funding awards by regional economic development councils and $100 million for downtown revitalization grants.
Both of those funding streams are controlled by the Cuomo administration.
Meanwhile, if voters approve the $3 billion Mother Nature Bond Act in November, at least $1 billion in funding would be available for restoration and flood risk reduction projects, while $550 million would be earmarked for open space land conservation and recreation efforts, NYSAC noted.
Up to $700 million from the Bond Act would be channeled into climate change mitigation projects and at least $550 million would be pumped into water quality improvement programs.
To continue to support the move to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 18 years of age, the budget includes $250 million for diversion, probation and programming services along with $221 million in reappropriations.
Left out of the enacted budget were Cuomo's proposals to end requirements that counties operate jails and to allow them to share jail operations.
Cuomo's jail proposals had been opposed by the New York Sheriffs' Association.
The state Association of Towns, in its budget report to municipal leaders, offered similar guidance, suggesting: "This year's budget leaves more questions than answers."
"This, combined with reduced sales tax revenue, permitting fees, mortgage recording tax etc., undoubtedly stresses your ability to budget, particularly as you continue to provide essential services and help your community," the association said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
