PLATTSBURGH — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Fiscal Year 2022 budget presentation left something to be desired for local officials.
In an hourlong speech, the governor focused largely on what New York State's share of the $350 billion allocated for state and local government aid under President-elect Joe Biden's American Rescue plan would turn out to be.
"There are two scenarios: if New York State gets $6 billion, we can kind of do X, but if it gets $15 billion, then we can do Y," Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said.
"Until those scenarios are fleshed out, it’s very difficult to tell what this exactly means to counties and local governments specifically."
'WAIT A LITTLE LONGER'
Cuomo labeled a $6 billion share a worst-case scenario that, he said, would feature a temporary wealth tax and cuts to education, Medicaid and other local aid. He insisted $15 billion was needed from the federal government in order to close budget gaps over Fiscal Years 2021 and 2022, and maintain services.
Henry remarked that the governor's address was quite political given his rhetoric condemning the divisiveness of politics and that, even though state Budget Director Robert Mujica's presentation was more detail-oriented, it mirrored the governor's theme of two federal aid scenarios.
Questions remaining for Henry were whether the state would continue taking over a share of the costs of Medicaid growth and how the county's sales tax revenue would be impacted.
"Our budget decisions appear to be in the hands of how much money the federal government is handing over to the state of New York," Henry said. "Once we know that, then we know what we can do.
"Previous budgets have been less reliant on that and more detail-oriented. It was a little easier for counties and local governments to look at that and make some decisions, but we’re going to have to wait a little longer."
IN BETWEEN
Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said he did not know if $15 billion was the magic number, but pointed to the county's advocacy for state and local aid as a critical piece of federal COVID-19 relief legislation.
"If the number comes in somewhere between $6 billion and $15 billion, county and local governments will certainly advocate that the difference not be borne by the local taxpayer."
The question of which budget gap-closing measures would be implemented if federal aid came in between the best- and worst-case scenarios came up during Mujica's presentation. He said decisions would be made as part of discussions with the state legislature.
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) anticipated conferencing on the budget could begin as soon as Wednesday. Though he did not know which actions would be taken in an in-between situation, he referenced proposals for new revenue through the authorization of mobile sports betting and the legalization of adult recreational marijuana use.
MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION
Jones said that in years past, a sticking point surrounding cannabis legalization has been where the corresponding tax revenue would go.
"Is it going to go to recovery? Is it going to go to law enforcement? Is it going to go to communities of color that have been affected by marijuana policies in the past?" Jones continued.
"I think this year the discussion will be more along the lines of, 'Hey we’re going to use this to fill the hole of a budget.'"
But that all depends on what Congress and the Biden administration do, the assemblyman added.
"We’re on the home stretch of what is probable of what we will get out of this. And you have to remember, Sen. Schumer is the majority leader so, hey, we're counting on him to deliver here to New York and I would think now more than ever he could come through with the crucial funding for New York that we need."
On his own priorities for the budget, Jones noted education, infrastructure, and helping veterans, seniors and the middle class.
SALES TAX
Zurlo said he expected a full briefing on the budget from the New York State Association of Counties. On what stuck out from his reading so far, he pointed to how the budget briefing book included a proposal to have counties pick up the remainder of Aid and Incentive to Municipalities (AID) funding through further withholding of their sales tax.
"But the governor is also proposing the entire AIM payment be reduced by 20 percent. The cost to Clinton County would be negligible."
Still, Zurlo continued, it is troublesome that the state still sees local sales tax as a source for such payments.
"If the state believes they need more sales tax, then maybe they need to raise their sales tax."
POSITIVE DYNAMIC
As the COVID-19 pandemic raged, New York State's agencies and localities faced up to 20 percent reductions in state aid last year.
The current financial plan, which operates under the "worst-case scenario" assumption of $6 billion in federal aid, indicates that any state aid withholding above five percent over Fiscal Year 2021 will be restored, and that Fiscal Year 2022 will see those five percent reductions in aid to most local programs remain in effect.
In preparing Clinton County's 2021 Budget, Zurlo and his team anticipated that a 20 percent withholding on state aid funds would continue.
"So anything better than 20 percent is a positive for Clinton County as far as state aid is concerned," he said.
"It’s a small portion — it’s five percent of a small piece of aid and some state aid is exempt from this, but it would result in a positive dynamic."
COVID-19 PRIORITY
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said he agreed with the Association of Towns' early review of the governor's budget proposal.
"No doubt there are significant challenges facing towns, villages and cities that are tied to the New York State Budget, just as it is tied to support from the federal government. But the emphasis on beating back COVID-19 must remain a priority."
He expressed gratitude to Cuomo and his team for making Plattsburgh a vaccination site.
"Municipalities like the Town of Plattsburgh continue to be willing and ready to advance good public health while finding creative solutions to the financial realities. We need all levels of government — local, state and federal — to come together to rebound from this crisis.
"We cannot shy away from investments like infrastructure as part of that plan to move us forward. Governor Cuomo knows that. “
