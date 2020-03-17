ALBANY — The consequences from the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus include impact to some public services and benefit programs.
Among developments in recent days:
The state Department of Labor web site was so swamped with new applicants for unemployment insurance Monday that the sign-up page for jobless benefits crashed.
The problem evolved after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all bars and restaurants had to close their doors to customers, with the exception of takeout food orders, effective Monday night.
Last week, state officials, expecting numerous layoffs due to an economic slowdown triggered by the outbreak, announced the 7-day waiting period for jobless benefits was being waived in order to get the weekly checks out to qualified applicants more rapidly.
Department of Labor officials said Monday night the problem with the web page is "currently being addressed."
Those who believe they are eligible for New York unemployment benefits may initiate an application through this state-operated web page: www.ny.gov/services/get-unemployment-assistance
***
The state Office of Court Administration has decided to temporarily suspend all criminal and civil trials in state courts due to the public health emergency. All scheduled grand jury proceedings have also been postponed, unless they were commenced before Monday.
***
The state Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that it is now dealing with customers through a reservation only system at its 27 state-run offices (not those operated by county clerks in some regions) in order to limit person-to-person contact and to reduce density in its offices.
Several county-run DMV offices have limited their operation in response to the outbreak.
***
If there was any silver lining in the virus fallout, it came with the state's decision to temporarily suspend admission fees for all state, county and local parks in New York, until further notice.
