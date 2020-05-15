Staffing agencies talk biz restart

PLATTSBURGH — North Country businesses say their ready for the reopen, but with health concerns and many workers seeing generous unemployment checks courtesy of the federal CARES Act, is the workforce ready to get back to nine-to-five jobs?
Deb Cleary, CEO and president of staffing agency ETS Inc., thought it was too soon to tell.
"We will say that jobs will not be as plentiful for the foreseeable future," she told The Press-Republican.
"If there is a job available, it behooves the employee to go back to work and secure that position."
COMFORTABLE SPOT
Coryer Staffing Co-Founder David Coryer felt aid from the federal stimulus package, or the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, helped put the area workforce at ease.
The funding opened up unemployment to many who wouldn't traditionally qualify and tacked on an extra $600 per week to bump them closer to typical weekly earnings.
That in mind, Coryer thought the unemployed would have peace of mind to make better employment decisions for themselves.
"If you're making a decision because you're in a desperate way — that's not the best environment," he said.
"It's a great program and I think it's exactly what the government should be doing. But for the companies that are hiring, it's incumbent on us to find those individuals. We have to be creative, while still being empathetic."
'CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM'
Cleared for Phase 1 of the statewide reopening plan New York Forward, was construction, retail, manufacturing and wholesale trade, as well as agriculture, fishing and hunting.
Cleary said ETS had noticed "cautious optimism" coming from the hiring industries.
"Our clients, particularly in manufacturing, light industrial and outdoor industries are eagerly, but cautiously, gearing back up," she said.
"We are moving from the phase of panic over the virus to now companies gauging their current demand over economic concerns."
Some industrial clients, she said, were worried about the demand, leading them to hold off for now.
UPPED DEMAND
Cleary said the current client base had a "wave of closures" and said nothing had really changed on that front since mid-March.
But, as of this week, she said demand had gone up.
"At this time, we have 70 current job openings in Plattsburgh at essential businesses," she said.
Coryer, who said many Coryer Staffing clients were larger area employers, said business had dropped by about 15 percent, but also noticed it was beginning to turn around.
The co-founder said it could be easy to spot some industries that were headed back to work, like construction workers out on the job, as well as landscapers.
"The landscapers were approved to go back to work a while ago, but they're also gearing up to have their busy season — so that's happening," he said.
SLOW RESTART
Coryer did say, however, that some industries might have a slow restart.
"Like restaurants," he said. "It's hard to know who will feel comfortable to go sit down at a packed restaurant, and when."
ETS, who has clients in Vermont, as well, noticed the numbers there told a different story than on this side of the lake.
Cleary said demand there was high, noting 150 current job openings.
"Vermont did not have the large drop off that we saw here in New York mainly because of the diversity of their essential business sector," she said.
