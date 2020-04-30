PLATTSBURGH — A Meadowbrook Healthcare staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release Thursday.
At this time no patient or resident is displaying symptoms or has tested positive.
The staff member self-assessed that they had symptoms characteristic of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 28, the release said.
The individual, a nurse in the facility’s subacute unit, worked one hour that day before self-reporting.
Before that, they had not worked in the facility since April 17, according to the release, and they are now self-quarantining in their home.
Contact-tracing by Meadowbrook staff found that the nurse had only had one interaction with a patient before self-reporting.
That patient is not portraying symptoms, the release said, but they will be monitored closely for 14 days in a special treatment area of Meadowbrook.
Meadowbrook has seven distinct and separate “neighborhoods.”
The Subacute unit in which the staff member worked has been assessing residents and other staff members for symptoms and are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and practicing strict social distancing, the release said.
“COVID-19 is throughout the world and to try to keep it out of your community is virtually impossible.” Paul Richards, CEO/Administrator of Meadowbrook, said.
“I’m very proud of our hard-working employees for being so diligent in keeping the virus at bay for so long.”
Meadowbrook staff have received training to ensure they can self-assess and report if symptoms occur. Every staff member is screened and has his or her temperature taken at the start of every shift and are practicing proper hand-washing procedures frequently and have been provided with personal protective equipment.
