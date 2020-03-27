RAY BROOK — There has been a confirmed COVID-19 case of an infected staff member at FCI Ray Brook, a local correctional officers’ union president says.
James Weldon, President of Local American Federation of Government Employees Chapter 3882 and representative for federal employees at FCI Ray Brook, confirmed the case.
“I am disappointed at the actions of our executive staff waiting until the end of the day (Wednesday) to confirm it by email, to only the staff on duty at that time,” Weldon said. “I have reports that the case was known prior but not released.”
This positive case comes after both Weldon’s local AFGE chapter, as well as the entire national AFGE organization, released statements criticizing the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ continued movement of inmates under certain circumstances during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
“I was happy that AFGE jumped into the discussion to encourage the Bureau of Prisons to halt inmate movement.” Weldon said. “Senators as well house representatives have also pleaded with the bureau to halt movement, but apparently it is all falling on deaf ears.”
A report by the Adirondack Daily Enterprise Thursday cited an internal FCI Ray Brook email that had been sent to employees of the facility by the prison warden, saying that the prison administration is urging all employees to take precautions to reduce the spread of the virus, such as social distancing and hand washing.
It also referred employees to guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct their own risk assessment to determine possible exposure.
In response to Weldon’s original statement, the federal bureau said that in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the bureau will move inmates under the current guidance as found online at https://www.bop.gov/coronavirus/covid19_status.jsp.
The bureau added that they have no authority to refuse inmates brought to it by the U.S. Marshals Service.
The staff at Ray Brook are worried, Weldon said, not primarily about themselves but who they could infect with the virus, like vulnerable family members and neighbors.
“The staff at FCI Ray Brook are concerned that our leadership at the prison is shooting from the hip,” Weldon said. “I personally, as Local 3882's President, have been imploring the executive staff at FCI Ray Brook to make changes and prepare for the worst case scenario, but it seems as if our local leadership is following the example that the bureau of prisons has set.”
Weldon added that AFGE Local 3882 hopes and prays that the infected staff member and his family pull through this unscathed.
Officials at FCI Ray Brook did not respond to an email request for comment.
