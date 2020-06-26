AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council said over the course of the next several weeks, community members can expect a gradual lifting of restrictions placed due to the coronavirus.
“Over the last several months, Tribal Council’s priority has been focused on responding to COVID-19 and to continue to protect the overall health, safety and welfare of our community. Recovering from a global health pandemic is not a race, and our overabundance of caution is to avoid the painful lesson from reopening too soon. We will continue to take a cautious and gradual approach to lifting protective measures,” a statement from the Tribal Council said.
The following reopening guidelines are effective now for the southern portion of Akwesasne:
• CURFEW: All individuals must stay home between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., with the exception of anyone performing essential services. The curfew will continue to be reviewed by the Emergency Operations Center and lifted in phases
• BUSINESS HOURS: All businesses must close one-hour before curfew
• ALCOHOL SALES: May take place until closing time of business. Bars not permitted to reopen at this time
• SOCIAL GATHERINGS: Outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people or less, maintaining social distancing
• TRAVEL: Expanded to 100-mile radius of Akwesasne for U.S. travel only. (50-mile radius remains for Canadian travel)
• VISITORS: Prolonged visits of several hours or more by guests to Akwesasne is not advisable at this time
• GAMING: The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 1.
The Tribal Council shared, “Niá:wen to everyone for their patience and cooperation with the protective measures these past several months. Thanks to everyone for your willingness to go along with the EOC’s recommended safety measures and for helping us by reminding your friends and family to practice physical distancing and to wear masks. We are announcing the reopening guidelines, but we ask you to remain cautious as this global pandemic is still considered to be in the first wave.”
Businesses, places of worship or ceremonies, restaurants, offices, daycares, and recreational spaces (like playgrounds) are asked to consult with the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center on any reopening plans to determine the ability to safely serve the community and protect employees.
Reopening plans are being assessed based on the implementation of ongoing safety measures that promote social distancing, density reduction, telework (if available), mask directives, among other safety measures. Following approval, the Tribe’s Compliance Department will conduct health and safety inspections to ensure the safety of our community.
The Tribal Council added, “As much as we all want a return to the way it was before the global pandemic, we must develop and follow this new normal for our community. We are getting there in a manner that minimizes the risk of spreading the virus throughout the community. For that, we ask individuals to continue to practice social distancing, wash hands often, and follow mask directives.”
The Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center may renew restrictions depending on the status of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Akwesasne and surrounding areas.
The Tribal Council Resolution 2020-39 is available for viewing and download from the Tribe’s website at www.srmt-nsn.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.