AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported 13 new cases and possible COVID-19 exposure in the community Tuesday.
The new cases — which represent the total reported since Friday — bring the number under the Tribe's jurisdiction to 20.
Those who visited the Tim Horton’s Café & Bake Shop, located at 148 State Route 37, from 4 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 9 through Wednesday, Nov. 11 are asked to monitor for possible COVID-19 symptoms.
That entails observing your temperature twice a day for 14 days and calling your health care provider for further guidance if you develop symptoms.
"The EOC remains in close contact with the business since they voluntarily reported the potential exposure on Nov. 16," a press release said.
"The business reacted quickly to the potential exposure and completed a full sanitation using a professional cleaning service. They also continue to follow all safety protocols and preventative measures in accordance with CDC guidelines."
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all Akwesasne residents and non-member employees of local businesses and schools through Mountain Medical Services.
Those interested must call the Malone facility at 518-521-3322 or the Massena facility at 315-705-0700 to schedule an appointment.
Anyone with a non-medical emergency matter or who requires essential items is asked to call the EOC at 518-320-0019.
COUNTY UPDATES
The Clinton County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total its contact tracers are monitoring to 114.
A breakdown of any particular locations those cases were connected to was not available due to CCHD's focus on preventing the spread.
With 10 newly-recovered and 10 new positive cases, Franklin County's number of active cases remained at 56.
The county reported that it's positivity rate over a seven-day average was 3.71 percent. If it remains at above 3.5 percent for 10 days, micro-cluster protocols will be initiated.
Essex County Health Department reported four new cases, making for a total of 18 active cases. One new hospitalization was noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.