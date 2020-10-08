ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, the site of a COVID-19 outbreak that infected more than 100 people, 16 of whom died, is free of the coronavirus, ownership says.
Earlier this week, Jeff Jacomowitz — spokesperson for Centers Health Care, the Bronx-based company that owns Essex Center — announced that the Elizabethtown facility had zero cases of COVID-19 in-house.
He confirmed that remained the case Wednesday.
"Please note and understand that, although this is great news for everyone, we continue to be cautiously optimistic due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus," Jacomowitz said in a statement.
"We will continue, of course, to keep up the front door screening process just as diligent as we need to be, which helped getting us to the zero mark. In addition to the strict screening at the door, facility-wide testing continues."
Last month, Centers Health Care announced that it was moving most of its testing, network-wide, in-house in order to prevent delays in result turnaround.
According to the Essex County Health Department, 109 positive cases were tied to the Essex Center cluster.
That broke down to 60 residents, 37 staff members and 12 contacts of staff.
As of Monday, there were no current cases among staff or their contacts.
The 16 deaths were among the resident population. Jacomowitz said he thinks about their families each day, and was grateful for those who had recovered.
"Essex Center is prepared in case of a second wave of the virus, having a strong flow of PPE (personal protective equipment) for our staff," he said.
"There is no letting up on keeping everyone healthy and safe, that includes both our residents and staff. This has always been our top priority during this pandemic.”
