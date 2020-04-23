PLATTSBURGH — Spirit Airlines will resume service at Plattsburgh International Airport with a modified schedule of flights beginning Saturday, May 2.
According to a press release, there will be three flights to Fort Lauderdale each week. The Spirit website shows those will fly out Saturdays, Sundays and Thursdays.
Spirit had suspended all its flights to and from New York earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is really a step in the right direction for Spirit,” said Clinton County Legislator Robert Hall (D-Area 10), who chairs the Airport Committee.
“I think any resumption of air service, whether it’s at this airport or any other airport, is welcome news,” Airport Manager Chris Kreig added.
CONTINUED SERVICE
The other two airlines that offer flights to and from Plattsburgh International, Allegiant Air and SkyWest, doing business as United Express, have continued service.
Of late, Allegiant has significantly reduced its flight offerings, averaging one flight each week that has cycled through its markets, including Orlando and Tampa, Kreig said.
SkyWest is required under its Essential Air Service contract to provide 12 round-trip flights each week from Plattsburgh International to Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., and has continued offering that number of flights.
Prior to the outbreak, SkyWest had taken a look at its passenger traffic and shifted its schedule so that there is only one flight on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, rather than on the weekends.
Kreig said SkyWest is in discussions with the U.S. Department of Transportation, which oversees the Essential Air Service program, about their schedule and whether they would be allowed to reduce their weekly number of flights.
Passengers are encouraged to contact airlines or visit their websites for the most up-to-date information.
ENSURE SAFETY
Hall was glad to learn that Spirit also plans to resume flights to Myrtle Beach, which is popular among North Country residents.
According to the airline’s flight search, that will begin in June.
Hall said he wants things to open back up, but not too soon.
"I don’t want to see a bunch of North Country people or anybody get sick.”
Kreig spoke with Spirit over the weekend, and said the airline is trying to do everything it can to ensure the safety of the traveling public.
But just because service is starting up does not mean people will be traveling, he added.
"Whether people are flying or not, it’s going to be up to them, that’s their decision.”
UNPRECEDENTED
Passenger boardings are down at Plattsburgh International, but that could be said for every airport in the United States, Kreig said.
He cited Transportation Security Administration numbers which show that on Wednesday, 92,859 people passed through its checkpoints, compared to 2,227,475 on the same weekday last year.
That's about a 95 percent drop in passenger traffic.
Kreig added that the average load factor — percentage of full seats on an aircraft — had been around 80 percent, has dropped to three to four percent industry-wide.
Plattsburgh International had 16,000 passenger boardings in March 2019; last month, that number fell between 8,500 and 8,600, he added.
“We’re all reeling from an unprecedented set of conditions.”
BORDER IMPACT
Both Hall and Kreig acknowledged that the closure of the U.S.-Canada border to non-essential traffic, including those traveling for tourism, has impacted the airport.
“It’s common knowledge that the majority of our flights, an awful lot of them are Canadian citizens," Hall said.
He added that the county needs the parking lot — the fees from which are the airport's primary revenue generator — full.
“Everybody would like this to come back to some sense of normalcy or some state of normalcy but for the near-term, it’s necessary," Kreig said of the border restrictions.
"We hope that it can reopen at the appropriate time and that the traffic starts to pick up.”
Kreig added that there is still activity — including cargo operations and Homeland Security flights — going on at the General Aviation Federal Inspection Station operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Connecticut Road.
SAFE OPERATION
Kreig noted that the airport has implemented extra cleaning and social distancing measures, and has tried to spread its reduced staff across the schedule to ensure all necessary work is done.
The airport asks those who do travel to engage in social distancing and cooperate.
“We’re doing everything we can to maintain a safe operation and we’re just looking for those folks that are going to be traveling to just work with us," Kreig said.
"We want everything to get back to normal just like they do, but in the meantime we want to make sure that to the maximum extent possible, we’re keeping everybody safe.”
HEALTHY TRAVEL TIPS
Plattsburgh International Airport has offered safe travel tips for its passengers:
• Practice social distancing by remaining six feet apart when entering the terminal.
• Wear a face covering when in public spaces.
• Wash your hands often.
• Cough into your elbow and sneeze into a tissue.
• Consult with a doctor before traveling when sick.
• Stay up-to-date on vaccinations.
• Avoid contact with people who are already sick.
• Avoid contact with animals while traveling.
• Be aware of the latest travel advisories from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of State.
