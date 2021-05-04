PLATTSBURGH — Citing vaccine progress and sustained reduction in virus cases and hospitalizations, the state Monday announced a cluster of easements to active COVID-19 guidelines all to take effect Wednesday, May 19.
The coming changes will lift capacity limits across a range of industries and increase gathering sizes at indoor and outdoor events.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas called the adjustments "a welcome and major next step toward more normal business activity ahead of summer."
"It's very notable, however, that the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) six foot standard for social distancing remains in effect in most cases, meaning businesses still face a capacity limit in many cases based on the need to adhere to this spacing requirement or the use of barriers," he says in a statement Monday.
"Nevertheless, it's a positive step forward."
INCOMING CHANGES
Announced adjustments to the New York's COVID guidelines include:
• Business capacity limits lifted: Retail, food services, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment centers, hair salons, barbershops and others, including houses of worship, will no longer have capacity limits. Businesses will be limited by available space after maintaining the required six feet of social distance.
• Large-scale venue capacity limits adjusted: Capacity limits at indoor and outdoor venues, hosting sporting events, performing arts and live entertainment and/or catered receptions, will increase to 30 percent and 33 percent, respectively. If all attendees over four years of age present proof of full vaccination status or a recent negative COVID-19 test result, such events can exceed social gathering limits of 500 people outdoors or 250 people indoors, so long as required social distancing can be accommodated. Masks and other health protocols still apply.
• Social gathering limits increased: The outdoor social gathering limit will increase from 200 to 500 people beginning Monday, May 10 and the indoor social gathering limit will rise from 100 to 250 people beginning Wednesday, May 19. The outdoor residential gathering limit of 25 people will be removed, reverting to the social gathering limit of 500 people with space for appropriate social distancing, and the indoor residential gathering limit will increase from 10 to 50 people. Gatherings may exceed the limits if all individuals present proof of full vaccination status or recent negative COVID-19 test result.
GOVERNOR'S REMARKS
The state release noted, while most industry capacity restrictions will be lifted, industry-specific requirements will remain in effect for a longer period of time. Those include state or local health authority event notification, health screening, contact information collection for tracing, enhanced air handling and building system standards, hand hygiene and environmental cleaning and disinfection protocols.
"The tide is turning against COVID-19 in New York, and thanks to our increasing vaccination rates, as well as our successful, data-based regional approach, we're able to take more steps to reopen our economy, help businesses and workers, and keep moving towards returning to normal," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's says in Monday's news release.
"Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers and our partners in government, we are now able to increase capacity limits for businesses, event venues and residences to reflect what we're seeing in the COVID data," he continues. "Maintaining this progress is critical and in order to keep moving in a positive direction, New Yorkers must continue to take all the proper precautions.
"If we let up now, we could slide backwards and that is something nobody wants. So, let's be safe and for anyone who has yet to be vaccinated, please do so as soon as you can. With the addition of walk-in appointments, we've made it as easy as every to get your shot, so there are truly no excuses."
STILL STRUGGLING
The North Country Chamber said it recognized that most small businesses, including restaurants, marinas and retailers, were still coping with last year's losses and would struggle to return to past profitability for some months.
"We continue to work with hundreds of regional businesses to help them maximize support available from such federal programs as PPP (paycheck protection program), Shuttered Venues grants for theaters and performance operations, and now the federal SBA (Small Business Administration) restaurant grant program," Douglas says before encouraging businesses to access program information and recordings of past webinars online at northcountrychamber.com.
"And sometime in the coming weeks, we will see New York State's new small business grant support programs become available, and we will provide information and direction as soon as the requirements and application process become final."
VACCS URGED
The chamber also encouraged North Country residents get vaccinated.
"It is the rising percentage of vaccinations which is enhancing the health statistics and allowing such progress," Douglas says, "and it is only the achievement of a higher percentage that will, for example, help us to move toward further steps including eventual progress at our border."
