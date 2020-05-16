Journalism, like everything else, is evolving. Things are being done these days that would not have been considered in generations past.
The emergence of social media may be part of it.
People are reading “information” on social media that is anything but factual. It may be speculation or, worse yet, assertions enhanced or even made up to argue for a side.
That is why, of course, people who rely exclusively on Facebook, Twitter and the like for their information are inviting serious mistakes in their thinking.
Conventional news outlets are devoted to getting both sides of a story and presenting them with the facts uncovered. On that, there is no compromise.
Locally, the Press-Republican has always been committed to these historic journalistic principles.
Press-Republican reporters and editors from decades past would attest to the ABCs of solid journalism, with A being the absence of bias and presence of both sides of a story.
One of the interesting developments of recent years is the appearance of stories in all media that involve accusations of one person against another.
The #MeToo movement has seen women accuse men of past sexual assault of various degrees, and, so far, most of it has been proven true.
Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, Roger Ailes, Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump, Joe Biden and others have been publicly accused of various sexual incursions (though not all have been proven), and many victims have extracted justice.
In days gone by, media outlets – we can speak for the Press-Republican – stood by this rule, with limited exceptions: If there has been no arrest, the accusation won't be reported.
We at the P-R always considered whether someone might want to impose bad publicity on someone for personal reasons: it was a professional competitor or someone who had offended the alleged victim, or the person simply didn't like him.
One question is who bears the burden of proof, the accuser or the accused. Must the accuser prove the incident occurred or must the accused prove it didn't?
Whether the accused is a “public figure” is central to the case. There is far more leeway in accusing a Trump or a Biden, or even a local public figure, than in accusing the person next door who is not generally well known.
It is still vitally important, with sexual harassment or assault accusations, that each one be vetted before it is reported.
In some of these cases, one brave woman coming forward with accusations has encouraged more women to also do so, and that has reinforced the case.
So far, #MeToo has done a wonderful thing for female victims in the past and probably for potential victims in the future. It intimidates sexual aggressors, and it makes other women who were abused feel more willing to speak up.
It very likely wouldn't have happened 40 or 50 years ago.
