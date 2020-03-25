PLATTSBURGH — JR and Anne Gillette touch up the trim with gray paint at their Fort Myers, Fla. residence.
The Snowbirds have wintered down there since Nov. 1, but they are counting down the days until they return to their Burke residence.
TRAVEL ADVISORY
“We're going to fly in on April 9,” Anne said.
“That's our plans on Allegiant to Plattsburgh, direct flight. I just got a text this morning that it's still on. They are taking all the precautions of cleaning the airplane. If that airplane is going, I'm going. I don't want to drive. We have a car here, we can drive. We could stay here. We have some options. But hopefully, we can fly home.”
The Clinton County Health Department recommends the public remain at home and minimize leaving their house except for essentials (getting food, medicine, etc.)
“While we recognize that the North Country is home to people who may currently be in other locations, including those who have second homes in other states, our response is based on NYS and CDC guidance available today, which encourages people to remain at home and avoid travel from place to place,” Karen Derusha, supervising public health educator, said.
On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order requiring anyone arriving on a flight from New York City and New Jersey to self-quarantine for two weeks.
In Fort Myers, the grocery stores and gas stations are open.
“But all the other non essential stores are closed,” Anne said.
“They have been doing it gradually. They just closed down all the beaches a week ago.”
The two club houses and pool are closed in her park.
“Because everybody was going to the pool because they couldn't do anything else,” Anne said.
“That's where they would gather. You can sit and talk. There's shade there. It's really nice. It's more of a social hangout than anything. They closed the enclosure around the pool.”
EASTER BUNNY
The Franklin County couple are fine.
“We have food,” she said.
“We have toilet paper. We have a vegetable vendor that comes to the park and sells vegetables.”
The Gillettes' construction expertise is knocking off the we-do list.
“I just painted two closets inside the house,” Anne said.
“Oh, I'm busy. Sewing. I quilt.”
The Gillettes ran into a bicycling couple from Saranac who are flying back on Easter Sunday.
“I just found a baby rabbit in my flower bed,” Anne said.
“It's a tiny, tiny little thing. It was just born. The eyes aren't even open yet. It's kind of cool.”
VERO BEACH
Kathleen Hazel and Steve Wood have wintered in Vero Beach, Fla., since Oct. 2 and plan to return May 2 to Plattsburgh.
“Up until a week ago, things seemed relatively peaceful,” Kathleen, former executive director of the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County, said.
“People were starting to abide by the rules of not going to far out of your homestead, keeping your hands washed, and just being very careful.”
A lot of stores were still open for business as usual.
“It seems as the week wore on, it got more serious,” she said.
“People were asked to isolate yourself into your own little condo or apartment or whatever. It's happening everywhere. We have been very fortunate here I think in Vero Beach.
“At this time, we haven't heard of anybody having the virus or anything but people are being very good about social distancing.”
The club house is closed. Pools are closed. The golf course is still open.
“We're not allowed to go in and stay long, just to pay and then be on our way with our foursome,” Kathleen said.
“There's no touching the flagpole or any of that kind of thing. You have to keep to your own clubs and that's about it.
But at least it gives everybody a chance to get outside. A lot of people walk around here, so there's been a lot of walking going on.”
Like here, doctors are seeing people only if there is an emergency.
“They are trying to have regular visits postponed until things clear up a bit,” she said.
CIAO
Steve and Kathleen married in St Peter's Church on July 13, 2019 in Plattsburgh.
They honeymooned in Italy from Sept. 25 to Oct. 5 last year.
“It's just amazing when I go look back and think about it,” she said.
“We were just like the eye of the needle I guess.”
They toured Florence, Sorrento and Rome.
“We feel very fortunate that we got to do the beautiful country and feel so bad for all the people over there,” Kathleen said.
“I think it was five months ago we were there, and now they have so much sadness going on, you know.”
ALL ABOARD
Then, the Plattsburgh couple went on a Regency Reflection cruise to New Orleans, Grand Cayman and Cozumel, Mexico from Feb. 21 to March 2, 2020.
“We escaped through that one by a pinch of time,” she said.
“We were kind of like one of the last ships to be able to go and do your whole 10-day cruise and come back because things started changing in the cruise business as well. We were lucky. That's all I can say. Everything we've done.”
Last week, her kids from Plattsburgh joined them for a family vacation in Fort Lauderdale.
“We had a home, and we had a pool,” she said.
“So we were very much socially distanced form the general public. Everybody is playing the game here trying to stay safe.”
BONITA SPRINGS
Former Plattsburgh resident, Helen Kho drove down from New Jersey with her sister, Paula, to Florida on January 17.
“My doctor from New Jersey and my doctor here told me I can't go home,” Helen, a retired Northeastern Clinton music teacher, said.
“They have me in isolation. I can't have anybody in the house. It's going on two weeks now.”
Helen fills her time with painting, reading, writing and connecting with family and friends who are in similar circumstances.
“I found a lady today that's willing to shop for me because I can't even do that,” she said.
“I have a lot of hobbies, but I don't have my music here. I can't play a piano or violin here because I don't have them. I joined an online writing group.”
Helen has no idea when she will leave the Naples area.
“None,” she said.
“It's going to be at least two months, maybe three. It's really difficult... It becomes more dangerous for people who have health issues or are older.”
NC CHEER
Most of the snowbirds have the Naples area, but the ones that remain gather in groups.
"And, I can't,” Helen said.
“I can walk around when nobody else is. Anyway, what can you do? People have been very kind to me, so that's really great. I'm living on the kindness of others and all the people from the North Country that have sent me messages and called. I really appreciate it.”
