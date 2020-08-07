PLATTSBURGH — North Country small businesses and chambers of commerce shared updates and thoughts on the way forward through COVID-19-related challenges during a working group call hosted by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) Thursday morning.
"It's like starting from day one," Clinton County Area 6 Legislator and Koffee Kat owner Patty Waldron said of the last four months since she reopened her downtown Plattsburgh cafe.
'HUMBLING EXPERIENCE'
Waldron said she was thankful to have hired back all of her employees.
But the lack of normal events downtown, such as the Mayor's Cup and Battle of Plattsburgh festivities, as well as declines in summer tourism and potentially reduced capacity at SUNY Plattsburgh, has forced her to think long-term.
To business owners who have yet to open their doors, Waldron said the process of doing so was definitely more difficult.
"But once you start getting your feet on the ground and moving forward and looking at one customer at a time, as you build your client base again, it's worth it.”
Waldron has had the business for 23 years and finds herself working much more than she used to, adding that she did not realize how spoiled she was before with being able to take vacations and pay employees to work.
"It’s been a humbling experience, but at the same time it’s been a renewal. But you have to re-think how your business starts to grow again."
PPP FUNDING
Waldron said a second round of funding for the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection program would be a great help.
The current deadline to apply is Saturday, Aug. 8. Stefanik said she believed adjustments needed to be made, including an extension and an opportunity for businesses to apply for a second time.
She is also on legislation that would forgive loans under $150,000.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said a second shot at PPP funding would be critical to getting as many small businesses as possible through the next phase.
Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Patrick Murphy added that aid for municipalities would go a long way toward both providing services and helping out chambers of commerce, who rely on local government support.
Stefanik said she was optimistic that legislation allowing chambers and other 501(c)(6) organizations to apply for PPP funds would be included in the next relief bill.
She has also cosponsored legislation that would provide $500 billion in direct aid to state and local governments, and believed such assistance in the upcoming package would land around that number.
BORDER ADVOCACY
Regarding the U.S.-Canada border, Douglas urged Stefanik to keep up advocacy on expanding essential travel categories.
“I think we're all unfortunately resolving ourselves to the likelihood that, particularly given the outlook in Canada, that we’re looking at substantial closure of the border as long as through the end of this year,” Douglas said.
He thought businesses were willing to accept that and make decisions accordingly, but said movement on allowing family and Canadians with property near the border to across, as well as more business travel, would be very important.
Stefanik said bipartisan and bilateral conversations about the border continue, noting casework her office has done for constituents who own Canadian property or have unique circumstances.
LONG-TERM THINKING
Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus agreed that more immediate funding was needed, but said his bigger fear was the possibility of seeing businesses shut down after Jan. 1 if they run low on or out of money.
“We’ve got to be thinking long-term, not just the next CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. We’ve got to think about the one after that that’s going to have to happen.”
Lake George RV Park President/CEO David King said his sector of the hospitality industry in Warren County was doing well, but expressed concern over the greater hospitality industry and complementary businesses.
“All my neighboring businesses are part of my success and so I need to see the continued PPP … and ways of working with those that have yet to reopen because they’re the ones that I worry for the most.”
'HURTS ALL OF US'
Chris Durand, owner of 3 Bears Gluten-Free Bakery in Potsdam, said he would have preferred Economic Injury Disaster Loans come in the form of grants, and that he was taken aback by a recent letter from the SBA advising him to start paying back the loan now since it had started accruing interest.
“If I could afford to pay, I wouldn't have borrowed the money.”
He anticipates a loss of about $115,000 this year, noting recent increases in the costs of labor, goods and rent.
Durand said another Potsdam business closed this week and, based on his conversations with other business owners, another four may follow suit before the end of the year.
“I hate seeing that. Anytime a business closes, it hurts all of us. And I’m not sure what we can do to help but these are the concerns and hardships that I’m facing right now.”
FRUSTRATING
Waldron asked if there was work being done to bridge the partisan divide at the federal level, in particular to assist with handing down the next stimulus package more quickly.
Stefanik said the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress works to fix institutional challenges by handing down proposals.
The congresswoman expressed frustration that, while previous COVID-19 relief negotiation rounds were bipartisan and expedient, the current one has featured more infighting.
“It has been frustrating because on so many issues we agree.
"We agree that there should be a second round of PPP, additional stimulus dollars to families that need it, more money for testing for hospitals and K-12 school districts.”
