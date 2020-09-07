PLATTSBURGH – An employee at UVM Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Skilled Nursing Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee, who works in an ancillary department and had no contact with residents, is quarantining at home according to New York State Health Department guidelines, a news release from the hospital said.
The employee is currently asymptomatic.
The case was discovered through routine testing on Friday. The CVPH Skilled Nursing Facility was notified about the positive test result late Sunday afternoon.
“As soon as we were notified of the positive test, we began taking further action to protect our residents and the team who cares for them,” CVPH SNF Administrator Susan Biondolillo said.
Staff continue to use personal protective equipment and are now wearing a surgical gown and goggles or a face shield, in addition to gloves and masks, the release said.
SNF employees are tested weekly for COVID-19, as they have been since mid-May when New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order.
All staff members and the 33 residents at the CVPH Skilled Nursing Facility are being closely monitored for signs and symptoms of the virus, the release said.
Residents and their families are being notified, and SNF is working with them to test all residents as soon as possible.
Because the governor's mandate on nursing home visitation requires an absence of new COVID-19 cases for at least 28 days, plans to resume limited visitation on Monday, Sept. 14 here are on hold, the release said.
“The safety and health of our residents, their families and our team is paramount,” Biondolillo said.
"We know that loved ones play a critical role in the care of our residents, and it’s been difficult for some of them not being able to see each other in person because of the pandemic. We do offer virtual visits thanks to several iPads we have available here, and even connecting through video chat apps provides some comfort for our residents and their family members.
"We strongly encourage families to take advantage of this.”
Loved ones interested in scheduling a virtual visit with SNF residents should call (518) 562-7704.
