MALONE — A sixth resident has died from COVID-19, Franklin County reported Wednesday.
"On behalf of the county we extend our deepest condolences," County Manager Donna Kissane said.
All six deaths — the only COVID-19 fatalities the county has seen since the start of the pandemic — took place within the last three weeks as Franklin County experienced an unprecedented spike in active cases, which reached a high of 72 last week.
That number was 54 as of Wednesday.
University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center Communications Specialist Phillip Rau said five of the deaths occurred at Alice Hyde facilities.
Three were residents of The Alice Center who had been transferred to the hospital before passing away. One was a community member who perished at the hospital and another was an Alice Center resident who died at that facility.
As of Wednesday, there were six COVID-19-positive patients at Alice Hyde Medical Center, 11 residents with the disease at The Alice Center and an additional five who had been transferred to hospitals within the UVM Health Network, Rau said.
ESSEX COUNTY
Though Essex County has maintained the lowest number of active cases in the tri-county area during this wave of the coronavirus, its numbers are growing.
Essex County Health Department reported 12 new cases Wednesday, bringing its active case count to 43. The county sat at just four at the beginning of this month.
One new hospitalization was noted.
CLINTON COUNTY
The Clinton County Health Department reported 14 people had been moved to the "recovered" category and six were newly reported as positive Wednesday, making for a total of 51.
Like its Franklin County counterpart, CCHD was monitoring its highest number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases last week, 114.
At the Clinton County Legislature's meeting Tuesday, County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said the county had accumulated 222 positive cases between when the pandemic started and Oct. 22. That number has since grown to 482.
"We realize that the biggest part of our emergency in Clinton County has been the last month and a half. We’ve gotten more cases in that month and a half, about five weeks than we have all the prior seven months.”
