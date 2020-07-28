Six Little League umpires quarantined due to Altona party

ALTONA — All six Northern Frontier Little League umpires are currently in quarantine after attending a large party in Altona that has since seen five separate COVID-19 cases linked to the event.
Families within the Little League, which features players primarily from the Northeastern Clinton, Northern Adirondack and Chazy school districts, have been notified of the situation.
At this time, no umpires have tested positive for the novel coronavirus or are presenting any symptoms, league officials say.
After consultation between the league and the Clinton County Health Department, play has been allowed to continue with precaution.
NOTIFIED
The party was held Friday, July 17, on Memory Lane Way in Altona, and officials believe at least 100 to 150 people were there.
Initially, three COVID-19 cases were traced to the social gathering by Friday, July 24. The total increased to five by this Sunday, according to health officials.
The umpires were contacted due to contact tracing this past Saturday, which resulted in the quarantine protocols.
“As soon as we were notified (by the umpires), we sent out an email to every single one of our families in the program notifying them of the situation and letting them know we reached out to the health department,” Northern Frontier Little League president Josh Howell said.
“It is our responsibility to have a safe environment, but we also want our families to have all the information they need to make informed decisions.”
TIMELINE
There was one week’s worth of games played between the party and when the umpires were notified to quarantine.
This has led to the league proceeding with caution, knowing there was a period of time when asymptomatic individuals may have spread COVID-19.
“We were not aware of the situation until a week later so we allowed them to umpire because the situation had not been brought to our attention,” Howell said. “They were no longer allowed to umpire as soon as we found out.”
Howell said it is too soon to know when and if the umpires will be allowed to return to the league.
MOVING FORWARD
The league plans to use parental volunteers to umpire games moving forward since it’s unknown when umpires may be allowed to return.
League officials know its current operations are subject to change on many levels as proper health protocols are followed.
“What (the Clinton County Health Department) told us is we could continue to (play) with our precautions, and if any of the umpires reported symptoms, we, as the league, would be notified,” Northern Frontier Little League board member Sarah Howell, who is also a nurse practitioner, said.
According to information relayed from the Department of Health, if any umpires report symptoms, individuals they had contact with prior to quarantining would be contacted in the first line of contact tracing.
UMPIRES NOTIFIED LEAGUE
League officials credited their umpires for being upfront about the situation once they received their quarantine notice.
“We had to learn about this at the time it was happening from the umpires themselves,” Sarah Howell said. “It’s outstanding that they disclosed this information to us because they did not have to say why they could not umpire.
“They did the responsible thing coming forward and letting us know. They were willing to do anything they needed to do to comply with Little League and the safety of everyone.”
PLAY TO CONTINUE
The Northern Frontier Little League’s season, which features three major baseball and softball teams as well as three minor squads, will run through the month of August.
“Since we started play, we have had a number of Zoom meetings and kept all the state and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines in mind as far as to how we operate,” Josh Howell said. “We have been preparing our parents for the protocols since the first day too keep everyone informed.”
Ultimately, all involved want to ensure a safe environment for youth to play baseball and softball.
“Starting the whole program this year was about getting going and giving the kids a chance to have fun with the season, and that’s why we wanted to continue the season during this time,” Sarah Howell said.
“If the kids can bring out the fun and competitive side in themselves, that’s awesome.”
