PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County sheriff's deputies are now checking in on those ordered to quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We’re going to their homes, we’re calling them, we’re making them to come to a window and give us a signal that they are in fact in the home," County Sheriff Dave Favro said during a Friday press conference via Facebook Live.
"That’s how serious this has become."
'ADJUST AS NEEDED'
The added procedure began Thursday and, as of Friday afternoon, had meant the deputies were making about 40 to 50 checks a day.
"The number changes as people go off the list and people come on the list," Favro said. "We’re breaking them up with our Deputy Sheriffs by zone; the zone that they are assigned to for complaint response is the zone where they’ll do the checks."
Though current efforts were to reach each case each day, Favro said, "if the numbers change and grow significantly, we'll have to adjust as needed.
We wanted to make sure that people were complying, while also sending a message to the general public at large that this is serious and that we are following the isolation and quarantine orders."
So far, all cases had been compliant, he added.
UPPED ENFORCEMENT
In conjunction with Plattsburgh City Police, Sheriff Favro said enforcement would be upped for those not adhering to social distancing guidelines.
"We’re still asking and pleading with people to stay home," he said. "That doesn’t mean inviting friends and neighbors over for an Easter meal; that doesn’t mean having your social gatherings in the backyard with multiple people in the neighborhood.
I have heard so many people say, 'Well, I don’t have the virus and I know so-and-so doesn't have the virus, so why can't we get together?'
It’s an invisible, moving target, people. You may be carrying the virus. You may have come into contact with the virus and inadvertently spread it to somebody else."
And so the departments would be on the lookout for social gatherings, including outdoor sports."
HOW TO REPORT
Any claims reporting a non-essential gathering, personal or business related, could be submitted to the New York State on Pause initiative at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-pause.
Those services are available via phone at 1-833-789-0470.
Online users can fill out a form describing the incident and choose whether or not to leave their own contact information.
Sheriff Favro suggested the filer give their information.
"It would be nice to have someone to call and follow-up," he said.
'IT'S PAINFUL'
During the press conference, Favro described the novel coronavirus as a "monster" that attacks unsuspecting people in our community, including "our grandparents, our parents, our children, our brothers and our sisters."
The way that we are going to combat this is the way that we combat every difficult situation here in the North Country, working in partnership with our community, with our people,"
I’m a parent and I’m a grandparent. My little ones call me, ‘Papa.’ Not being able to go and give them a hug and spend time with them when they only live three miles of me is painful," he continued.
"I know it’s a sacrifice, but if we don’t give that sacrifice right now, we’re going to pay very negatively later.
We’ve got to make this monster go away."
