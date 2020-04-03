Shelter-in-job for retiring priest

PLATTSBURGH — Msgr. Dennis Duprey closes in on a half century of his calling in the Plattsburgh Catholic Parishes.
“I'm just a temporary associate until I retire in June, but I never knew my retirement exit would be quite so, how would you put it, quite so elaborate or different,” Duprey, said.
HOLY CROSS ON HOLD
Changes began last year when the St. Peter's, St. John's and Our Lady of Victory churches' merger was approved by Diocese of Ogdensburg Bishop Terry R. LaValley.
The locally developed plan called for the City of Plattsburgh parishes merging into one parish with four worship sites.
The future parish, Holy Cross, would be led by one pastor, one full-time parochial vicar and one half-time parochial vicar, which was effective on Jan. 1.
LaValley appointed the Rev. Kevin McEwan, pastor; the Rev. Eduardo Pesigan, full-time Parochial Vicar, and Duprey, special interim Parochial Vicar.
The Rev. William Reamer became full-time Catholic Chaplain at the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupts the trajectory of Holy Cross coming online.
“We have a lot of different projects that were started in the process, and some of them are programs that had to be halted and are not easily done,” Duprey said.
“Others are things like we're trying to bring these three parishes together, and some of it has to do with altering of buildings and construction and stuff like that. That's got halted in the middle of things.
“It leaves you halfway done or not quite done.”
Duprey said the delays are livable.
“It's just a challenge to do all of the details of those things and to keep up with the moving regulations, which we do," he said.
"I will use the word religiously. We also have, not just from the State or Health Department, but also from our Diocese, regulations on how certain things are celebrated when you are alone.”
'NEVER DONE ANY OF THIS'
In the five decades he has been a priest, Duprey says he's never done any of this, especially Holy Week, this way.
“So, it's different,” he said.
“You can't just go back and say, 'Okay, I can use some experience that I've had.' That experience isn't anything right now.”
His retirement date is June 30.
“I'm going out with a bang if I get the chance to go out,” Duprey said.
“Who knows how long this will keep us in? When they say shelter-in-place, I didn't think they meant shelter-your-job-in-place because I live where my job is.”
In the interim, Duprey and his fellow priests call parishioners every single day.
“We target as many as possible,” he said.
“All of the older people have children or somebody that is looking after them.
They are very appreciative of that and things seem to be going well for them.”
Duprey also checks in on families with children to see how they faring with distance learning.
“They universally tell me that they're so pleased with the teachers both from Seton and our public schools and the work that they do,” he said.
“They're just phenomenal with young people.”
Duprey also phones medical personnel, doctors and nurses, as he is able to.
“And tell them that they're in our prayers and the importance of their work for all of us,” he said.
“That's what we're trying to do. We've called well over 100 in the last week or so.”
