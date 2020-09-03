ELIZABETHTOWN — A seventh Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare resident died due to COVID-19 Wednesday.
A total of 88 cases have been linked to an outbreak at the Elizabethtown facility since Monday, Aug. 17.
That breaks down to 46 residents, 30 staff members and 12 contacts of staff, according to the Essex County Health Department's Wednesday update.
The case count includes two staff members who tested positive in June and one who tested positive in July.
"We are including the June and July cases in this cluster because we have not definitely determined that they are unrelated to the recent cases," Health Department Senior Public Health Educator Andrea Whitmarsh said over the weekend.
Two of the residents who died have been identified by their families as Judy Frennier-Ryan, who passed away Aug. 17 and tested positive post-mortem, and John Dancoes, who was discharged that same day and later tested positive before succumbing to the virus.
Three residents remained hospitalized Wednesday and 36 were in an isolated COVID-19 unit at Essex Center.
The update said 21 staff members and four staff contacts have recovered.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik announced earlier this week that Essex Center is set to receive rapid-response testing.
