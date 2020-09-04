Seven new COVID-19 cases linked to Essex Center cluster

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Health Department reported seven new cases connected to the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare COVID-19 outbreak Thursday.
That brings the total to 95 associated case-patients: 52 residents, 31 staff members and 12 contacts of staff.
ONE MORE HOSPITALIZED
Six of the cases were lab-confirmed and one was a suspect case, Essex County Health Department Director of Health Planning and Promotion Jessica Darney Buehler said in an email update.
The suspect case-patient, confirmed to be a resident, is hospitalized along with three other residents.
Wednesday saw a seventh resident's death due to COVID-19.
Two who preceded that person have been identified by their families as Judy Frennier-Ryan, who died Aug. 17, and John Dancoes, who died three days later.
REMAIN ISOLATED
The Essex County Health Department does not track nursing home residents to recovery since they are under daily medical care and monitoring by another entity, Senior Public Health Educator Andrea Whitmarsh has said.
Essex Center is owned by Bronx-based Centers Health Care.
Spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz said all residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and remain in-house are still in isolation within Essex Center's dedicated COVID-19 wing.
As of Thursday, one resident was symptomatic. Residents are checked each shift and regularly monitored in accordance with federal and state guidelines.
Jacomowitz said all residents at the facility have been re-tested and Essex Center is awaiting results.
"Essex Center continues to work with the Department of Health, our own on-call in-house physicians, the medical director, as well as the public to determine when patients are recovered."
EMPLOYEES RE-TESTED
Jacomowitz added that all employees have been re-tested, and eight were set to return to work Friday.
"There will be more after we receive the next round of results."
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik announced earlier this week that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was sending rapid-response testing and equipment to Essex Center.
Jacomowitz said that had yet to be received as of Thursday.
