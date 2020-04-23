It is hard to think about death, but right now we are learning about people dying all over the world from COVID-19.
Whether healthy or not, the coronavirus can kill you, and do it quickly. Patients who cannot breathe on their own are put on ventilators; some recover but a very high percentage in such critical condition die.
Doctors in New York City, Spain, Italy and elsewhere feared that they would not have enough ventilators for the number of patients who needed them. Health care providers will do everything possible to save you, unless you have an order or directive that tells them you do not want them to go to those lengths.
In an article in this newspaper about Planning for the Future during COVID-19, several types of “advance directives” were discussed. These are ways that each of us can communicate our wishes and beliefs about future medical care, and how far we want doctors to go in trying to keep us alive.
Such important decisions must be in writing, stating your specific wishes about medical care, as in a “living will” or a MOLST form, or delegating that decision-making to another person through a “health care proxy.”
All three of these documents are designed to tell others what you prefer for life-prolonging and other end-of-life care.
Most of us want to avoid thinking about this. But if we don’t decide for ourselves, someone else will have to make our decisions.
That might be a relative or friend named in our living will or health care proxy. Or, if we didn’t sign one of those, then a spouse, sibling or other family member must struggle to decide.
Why put the burden and responsibility on someone else? Let those who care about you know your wishes.
A “living will” expresses what we want to happen if we are no longer able able to make decisions or tell people our wishes. If you have particular preferences about whether or not you want to be provided life-sustaining procedures, then it is important to put that in writing so others will know and honor them.
Since we cannot anticipate all situations where medical decisions may need to be made for us, it is best to also sign a “health care proxy” naming who has that authority. Many people do both documents.
In the article, Dr. Russell Hartung commented that the most important form from the emergency department point-of-view is called “Medical Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment” or MOLST. The form is available online at the NY Department of Health website at: tinyurl.com/sdj55ea, where you will also find FAQ.
A key difference between this and the other “advance directives” is that you go over this with your doctor or nurse practitioner, and that person signs it. The New York State Health Department says that the process begins with one or more conversations between the patient and their health care provider to cover the “patient´s goals for care,” review possible treatment options . . . and ensure shared, informed medical decision–making.”
The signed form becomes an actual medical order, and must be followed by all health care professionals who treat you, unless it is later changed by a physician or nurse practitioner after examining you.
People with serious health conditions, particularly those who are likely to die within a year and/or are in long-term care facilities will find the MOLST form most relevant. In this current pandemic, even healthy people are dying, so thinking ahead to whether or not you want life-sustaining treatment makes sense.
The MOLST form is structured for you to make separate decisions about whether or not you want: (1) CPR to restart your heart if you have no pulse or are not breathing, (2) any limitation on medical interventions, (3) “intubation and long-term mechanical ventilation,” (4) artificially administered fluids and nutrition, (5) antibiotics. Stopping a treatment that is not helpful is also possible. It allows you to choose “comfort measures only” to relieve pain and suffering.
Many people know what they want, but have not put that down on paper. Now is a good time to do it.
RESOURCES
Advance Directives: Making Your Wishes Known and Honored: https://ag.ny.gov/sites/default/files/advancedirectives.pdf - from the NY State Attorney General & includes good questions to guide thinking about and discuss.
New York State Department of Health MOLST form: https://www.health.ny.gov/forms/doh-5003.pdf
New York State Department of Health, Health Care Proxy form & instructions: https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/1430.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.