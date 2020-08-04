Senior Citizens Council still working

PLATTSBURGH – Executive Director Maria Alexander and Deputy Director Angela Hahn are the only two hands physically on deck at the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County.
The Senior Center closed March 19 in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“We are here if people need information or equipment,” Alexander said.
“We still loan equipment to people. We loan out walkers, wheel chairs, commodes – durable medical equipment. The Senior Council home-delivered meals are still running and have been since the beginning of COVID-19.”
HOME-DELIVERED MEALS
The council has delivered 100 or more meals per day.
“Due to the fact all of our congregate-meal sites were closed, we started delivering frozen meals to people once a week,” Alexander said.
“We probably serve about 1,000 a month for those people that can't come to the congregate sites. We have staff that were working at our congregate sites that have been helping in the kitchen. We haven't had to hire more staff. We just placed our other staff at doing different jobs so we could keep them working.”
The council's outlying congregate sites still prepare home-delivered meals.
“So the food gets brought out to Rouses Point and Ellenburg, and then they have to package the meals,” she said.
“So, they're still able to work. Those staff at the congregate sites that weren't needed in the kitchen, we have, I think two or three of them, call their people. The Congregate-site workers call people that used to come and get meals at their sites and check on them weekly.”
The council did two rounds of what is called SOS Bags. Save our Senior Bags.
“It was bags with shelf-stable food that were delivered to all of our home-delivered meals,” Alexander said.
“Two rounds of over 500 bags we put together with help from volunteers and staff. Some of the funding came from us, obviously, the Clinton County Office for the Aging and the Sun Fund through the Adirondack Foundation.”
PROGRAMS
Program Coordinator Rachel Brown works remotely from home.
“Rachel calls people daily,” Alexander said.
“She calls people from all of our exercise classes, all of our regular people that come down here on a daily basis, and then people from our membership.”
Brown also pulls together content for the Senior Sentinel.
“She's been working on doing a craft project through Zoom this week,” Alexander said.
The council partnered with Dr. Richard Frost and SUNY Plattsburgh professors to offer a six-week extended Senior Scholar program, which usually runs January through March.
“That was really well attended,” she said.
After five months of suspended services, it's difficult for Alexander to gauge where seniors are at this point.
“I think there are some that really are looking forward to us opening back up,” she said.
“But, there are still many nervous about the process and what it will look like.”
GUIDANCE
“I'm assuming like any other rec center or recreational place like a gym or whatever; that's (state guidance) what we're going to need to follow.”
The United Way of the Adirondack Region and the North Country Chamber of Commerce have assisted the council's installation of safety gear to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We bought Plexiglas partitions for all of our tables,” Alexander said.
“We've also purchased the stickers (social-distancing) for the floors. We purchased more hand sanitizers to be placed around the building. One by every door. And, we have some that we can put on all the tables.”
