PLATTSBURGH — All residents at the Russell Barnard retiree apartments at 46 Flynn Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh have been placed under quarantine.
This property houses 69 elderly residents age fifty or older in 60 apartments and is staffed by employees of the Plattsburgh Housing Authority and various home health aides who assist some of the elderly residing there.
The Clinton County Incident Command System appointed to coordinate a county-wide COVID-19 response informed officials of the City of Plattsburgh Thursday evening of the quarantine order.
FIVE TEST POSITIVE
As of Thursday evening, five individuals associated with the multi-story retiree apartments had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
In a press release, the Plattsburgh Housing Authority noted that it is working with the Clinton County Health Department, City of Plattsburgh, City of Plattsburgh Police, City of Plattsburgh Fire Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department “to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and PHA team members working at 46 Flynn Avenue by enforcing a quarantine of the Russell H. Barnard Apartments building.”
The Authority listed safety measures that said it has taken to date:
• Closed the building to all non-essential visitation
• Closed all common areas/community spaces
• PHA team is delivering meals
• PHA team is delivering supplies as needed
• PHA team is disinfecting each high-rise in its entirety twice daily during the week and once daily on Saturday and Sunday
• PHA team is delivering newspapers
• PHA team is only performing emergency maintenance in apartments (with approval)
• PHA is not attempting to fill vacant apartments in high-rises
• PHA set up a hotline for residents to report COVID-19 related issues including food and supply needs
• PHA team is wearing masks at all times in the high-rises
Mark Hamilton, Executive Director of the Housing Authority, said in the release that “our priority right now is ensuring the health and safety of our team members and all of our residents. We have followed best practices and will continue to do so with the guidance of the Health Department. We are fortunate that our community is working diligently to ensure the well-being of our residents and team and we are grateful for their efforts.”
The Housing Authority will have a member of its team stationed at the building 24 hours a day, seven days a week until the Health Department lifts the quarantine.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure our team and our resident’s safety. I hope the community and our residents understand all we are doing. Having them comply with the quarantine is the most important thing they can do right now,” Hamilton said.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said the cases at the apartments were “the first instance in our region of a breakout of COVID-19 at one of our many homes for the elderly.
Of course, this occurrence is what has gravely concerned us all, given the challenges the COVID-19 virus can present to those 60 years of age or older. Our first responders have been proactive in increasing awareness at this and other similar facilities over their regular visits since the pandemic began in our region. I am certain our hearts and prayers go out to every resident in the Flynn buildings, and we have faith that they are in the very best care of our public health experts at the Clinton County Health Department.”
TEST KIT SHORTAGE
Mayor Read added that “this is precisely why we need to give every tool possible to our Clinton County Health Department experts and their hospital and health care counterparts so they can proactively get ahead of testing and prevention at various locations. To date, a shortage of test kits nationwide has prevented our health care experts from doing its utmost to protect us all, and especially our city’s large elderly population. These heroes need every possible tool to protect us, and we need to continue to do all the things we can to protect our health care professionals as they work so tirelessly to keep us safe.”
Fire Chief Lawliss, Police Chief Ritter, and Police Captain Kiroy are currently working on protocols to identify risks for each of the City of Plattsburgh’s elderly housing facilities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and are rolling out an educational campaign for each facility to increase public health awareness among residents.
STEFANIK RESPONDS
In a pair of tweets sent Thursday night, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) called for “immediate steps to address the public health & safety at our senior living facilities during this pandemic.”
The steps Stefanik listed in her tweets were:
• “Transparency of senior facilities with positive tests.”
Stefanik said that Clinton County “made the right call to release” the 46 Flynn Ave. test results.
• “Front line medical & support staff in senior facilities must have access to testing & PPE in the workplace.”
• “Strengthen mandatory staff protocols like temperature checks before allowed into facilities”
• “Reminding seniors of important resources for food / meds delivery”
