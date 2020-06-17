Seeing Garth

PLATTSBURGH - According to Wikipedia, as of 2020, Garth Brooks is now the only artist in music history to have released eight albums that achieved diamond status in the United States (surpassing the Beatles' former record of six); those albums are Garth Brooks (10× platinum), No Fences (17× platinum), Ropin' the Wind (14× platinum), The Chase (10× platinum), The Hits (10× platinum), Sevens (10× platinum), Double Live (21× platinum), and The Ultimate Hits (10× platinum).
Garth has won several awards in his career, including two Grammy Awards, 17 American Music Awards (including "Artist of the '90s") and the RIAA Award for best-selling solo albums artist of the century in the U.S.
As a kid, I remember being fascinated by him. In fact, I wanted to BE him. Once, while vacationing with my parents on a trek that took us through Nashville and down into Florida, we were driving back home the day Garth was performing “Live From Central Park.” My parents had secured a nice hotel sitting right on the beach on Jekyll Island, in Georgia.
Once we were settled into our room, I quickly turned on the T.V. as hoping to catch the pre-show of the concert about to air. As I flipped through the channels I came to a disturbing realization that the hotel did not have HBO. I was absolutely DEVASTED.
Long story short, we ended up packing up and heading down the road to find a run down Super 8 where HBO was its highlight. Talk about having some cool parents. I sat amazed at the performer, studying every move he made, every wave he lovingly sent into the crowd.
Fast-forward to 2010, and the year I FINALLY got to meet the Man, the Myth, the Legend. As I was introduced to him, he looked straight into my eyes, like I was the only one in the room, and with his sweet southern charm simply saying, “Hi, Miss Amanda.” The only thing I could mutter back was, “Hi Garth.”
Garth always seems to find a way to think outside the box…to bring the fans to him no matter the circumstances. With the COVID-19 pandemic occurring, he has now decided to LIVE stream a Drive-In concert to hundreds of theaters across North America.
According to Goodhousekeeping.com, June 19 at 12 P.M. ET is the official on-sale date and time that tickets will become available at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. There, you'll also be able to look at the full list of drive-in theaters hosting the event.
The tickets will cost $100 each, which will cover one passenger car or SUV. According to Garth's website, the event will take place rain or shine and begin promptly "at dusk." As Garth warned, you'll have to act super fast on June 19, since there aren't a ton of tickets to go around.
"I hope people are going to start working on flashing their lights, honking their horns and hopefully rolling down their windows," Garth said.
I’m super envious of those that will get to see the actual concert on June 27. What an amazing, unforgettable opportunity that is going to be.
I did, however, recently hear on a local radio station that things “may be in the works” for the concert to air at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds, as well as the Clinton County Fairgrounds. We'll keep an eye on that one.
If it does happen to occur, you can bet I will be there, honking my horn, and flashing my lights.
