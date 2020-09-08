TUPPER LAKE — No new cases of COVID-19 were identified at Mercy Living Center over the weekend, as all 57 resident tests conducted Friday came back negative, according to a press release.
The tests follow the identification of a COVID-19-positive employee at the skilled nursing facility on Aug. 31.
All residents were tested that same day and again last Friday, in keeping with New York State Department of Health guidance, the release said, with positive residents in either round of tests, and no residents are displaying any symptoms at this time.
“We were very pleased to learn over the weekend that all Mercy Living Center residents again tested negative,” said Dave Mader, Adirondack Health’s chief nursing officer. “These latest results are a testament to our staff’s good judgment and adherence to personal protective equipment and infection control protocols. As good as the news is, however, we cannot and will not let our collective guard down.”
Mercy Living Center employees are tested for COVID-19 weekly, and the facility will remain closed to all in-person visitors indefinitely.
To learn more, visit adirondackhealth.org/coronavirus. General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 888-364-3065.
