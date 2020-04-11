PLATTSBURGH - The second person in Clinton County has died due to COVID-19.
It marks the second day in a row that a person has died in the county from the virus.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said that Saturday's deceased was a male in his 40s, but could offer no other information.
County officials said the man died at the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
A woman in her 80s who had entered the hospital on April 2, died Friday, according to officials at University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
“Today we mourn the death of a second Clinton County resident due to complications of the COVID-19 virus," John Kanoza, Director of Public Health for Clinton County, said in a statement.
"This is an extremely difficult time for the family and friends of both individuals and a very sad time for our entire community. We have known from the start that COVID-19 can be deadly. It’s only human to hold on to hope that such a terrible consequence might pass us by, but today we know otherwise."
News of the second death shook county officials, but they stayed resolved in their efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in the community.
“Even with our best efforts, we have learned that COVID-19 has its own plan," Kanoza said.
"However, one strategy that has proven to be particularly effective in slowing the spread of this virus is staying at home and distancing ourselves from each other."
Over the last week, Clinton County statistics indicate what might be a “flattening of the curve,” a phrase used to describe the slowing of new cases of the virus, officials said.
“This shows that social distancing works," Kanoza said.
"We implore all residents to remain steadfast and to continue these efforts for a bit longer.”
As of Saturday, there have been 363 tests performed resulting in 43 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, 28 of whom have recovered.
On Thursday night, the Clinton County Health Department, with the support of the Unified Command leadership for Clinton County’s response to COVID-19, employed an up-until-now unused strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 in an apartment building in the City of Plattsburgh, their release said.
A building-wide legal quarantine was issued at the Russell Barnard Apartments on Flynn Avenue after the number of confirmed cases among residents rose to four along with an additional suspect case, the release said.
Follow-up among government partners and with building residents has been on-going, and Clinton County agencies are overseeing and coordinating the response to the quarantine order at the Russell Barnard building.
"The Clinton County Department of Social Services (DSS), and Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) are working with building operator Plattsburgh Housing Authority and partner organizations JCEO and United Way to ensure that affected residents will receive the critical support they need during this difficult time for them and their families," County Legislaure Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said.
