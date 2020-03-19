PLATTSBURGH — A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Clinton County.
The person is a male, Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff told the Press-Republican.
He is isolated at home.
This case is not connected to the first case, a male in his 70s who doctors said was stable and improving earlier this week.
CONTACT TRACING
According to a press release sent out this morning, the Health Department learned of the newer case Wednesday evening and immediately began the process of contact tracing.
That process remained ongoing this afternoon, Streiff said.
"It is much more significant in terms of numbers of contacts than our initial case."
Department staff are identifying and reaching out to all those who may have had close contact with the infected person; those determined to be close contacts will be contacted by the Health Department directly.
Streiff suggested the question of whether the person had been traveling outside the area was not necessarily pertinent, since it would indicate he brought COVID-19 into the community, and that the community might not be at risk.
"I don’t think that’s reasonable to say at this point because I think that COVID should be treated as if it is in the community."
She stressed that social distancing and good hygiene were the best tools right now.
HOPES FOR MORE RESULTS
Streiff said the department is hoping to continue to get test results daily. At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, she had said 44 test swabs had been sent in so far.
The Health Department continues to communicate with the State Office of Emergency Management about getting more testing kits.
"It does not sound, to me, like they’re available, so I don’t think they’re withholding them from us," Streiff said.
"I think if they had the resources that they would distribute them, so it just doesn't sound like there’s enough resources nationwide for the testing that we would ideally like to be able to implement."
NO EASY CONVERSATIONS
The Health Department is working with its employee assistance resources to get all of its staff members ongoing support.
"This is a stressful time and our staff are handling some really difficult phone calls right now," Streiff said.
"Anyone we come in contact with — no conversation we’re having at this point in time is an easy one."
Health Department spokesperson Karen Derusha noted that the department has reduced the number employees present in its building, a countywide measure.
"That does make it a little bit easier for us to keep that social distancing from each other, which of course makes us feel more comfortable about our own safety.
We're working very hard to follow our own recommendations."
STEPS TO TAKE
COVID-19 produces mild symptoms for most people, but certain individuals like older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk, the press release said.
"While not unexpected, these local confirmed cases should remind us how important it is to follow the recommended steps, such as social distancing, to prevent illness and contain the spread of COVID-19," Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said in a statement.
In a statement, Streiff offered these steps people can take to help stop or slow the virus, and thus save lives:
• If you think you may have come into contact with someone sick with COVID-19, self-quarantine by staying at home.
• If you are ill with symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath, self-isolate at home. This includes separating yourself from other family members by using a separate bedroom and bathroom, if possible.
• If you are a family member of a person afflicted with COVID-19, self-quarantine.
She added that residents with severe or life-threatening illness should immediately call 9-1-1.
Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for additional information.
