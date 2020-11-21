MALONE — A third person in Franklin County has died from COVID-19.
University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center Communications Specialist Phillip Rau told The Press-Republican that the individual was a resident of The Alice Center long-term care facility who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently transferred to the Malone hospital, where they died.
All three of Franklin County's COVID-19-related deaths have occurred over the past two weeks.
Another Alice Center resident, an 89-year-old woman who was transferred to Alice Hyde in late October, died Sunday, Nov. 8.
Within days, an 85-year-old man had succumbed to the virus as well.
Rau said there were currently 10 COVID-19-positive Alice Center residents in-house, six who had been transferred to hospitals within the UVM Health Network and seven employees who remained out of work.
LARGEST SPIKE
These fatalities took place against the backdrop of Franklin County's largest spike in cases since the start of the pandemic.
Just three weeks ago, the county's total number of active cases sat at four. On Friday, County Manager Donna Kissane reported that number had grown to 72, 11 of which were new.
Additionally, 475 people were under quarantine or isolation orders.
Rau said, as of Friday morning, Alice Hyde Medical Center was treating four coronavirus patients.
In light of the surge in cases, Alice Hyde announced Friday that it would make minor changes to its visitation policy, which are set to go into effect Monday and can be viewed in full at bit.ly/35NfGzK.
The new rules, in part, prohibit visitors with limited exceptions, including for patients in end-of-life care, family members involved in end-of-life planning and parents/guardians accompanying pediatric patients.
POSITIVITY RATE
Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES announced last week that all Franklin County schools would move to remote learning through Jan. 4 to help curb the spread.
Part of the motivation behind the decision was that, if the county was to maintain a seven-day average positivity rate above 3.5 percent for 10 days, that would initiate the first phase of the state's micro-cluster protocols, which requires weekly testing of 20 percent of students and staff engaged in in-person instruction.
That number was 2.78 percent Friday.
CONTACT TRACING
Franklin County Health Department wanted residents to be aware that they may be called by COVID-19 contact tracers.
In a press release, posted to its Facebook page, the agency advised people to answer their phones and regularly check incoming calls and voicemail.
"We all need to work together to help slow the spread of COVID-19," the release said.
Contact tracing helps slow the spread by letting people know about potential exposure and that they should monitor themselves for symptoms, helping them get tested, and asking people to isolate if they have COVID-19 or quarantine if they are close contacts of someone who does.
The release said contact tracers may ask the people they call to confirm their dates of birth, addresses or other information; discuss symptoms, whether they were hospitalized or have any underlying health conditions; and details about their living situation so they can advise on how to safely isolate or quarantine.
It was noted that a contact tracer will never ask people for their Social Security numbers or credit card information, and that their information is confidential.
FCHD recommended that people keep certain supplies on hand in case they are asked to isolate or quarantine: a supply of three or more washable cloth face masks; groceries including extra meat, frozen vegetables and canned items; a first aid kit that includes a thermometer; a plan if someone gets sick; medications, hygiene items or baby supplies; and soap or hand sanitizer.
