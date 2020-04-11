PLATTSBURGH — Some seasonal food stops are opening this spring and, like all other eateries, business isn't as usual.
Jerry Deno, co-owner of Udder Delight Dairy Shop in Beekmantown, said his spot, formerly the Tasty Freeze, had made some big changes in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've had a lot of positive feedback," he said. "Customers are very satisfied and feel safe coming here, because of what we've done."
OPENING UP
The Dairy Shop opened Wednesday, April 1 for the 2020 season, which was about a week earlier than normal.
But, Deno said, those opening dates were never set in stone.
"More so than the date, we go by the weather," he said. "This has been an extremely mild spring.
We just looked at the forecast and, with it being so nice, we were able to open."
SIGNS, MASKS, GLOVES
As the owner and operator of Guma's Restaurant in West Chazy, Deno was no stranger to the state's new regulations on the food industry.
The Dairy Shop had marked its parking lot to direct one-way traffic and used six-foot markers to maintain social distance as guests made their way to ordering windows.
"We're only allowing one person per vehicle to be at the window," he said, adding that the lot's grass area had been roped off for guests.
"Everyone has to eat in their vehicles, so no picnic tables. Any food that gets ordered, we are delivering that in bags, packed up to go; we're not doing trays."
Plus, Deno said, inside the shop, all staff members were wearing masks and gloves.
MORE THAN ICE CREAM
Deno said the Route 22 eatery had more than doubled its regular offerings, serving more food options than before.
"We're being utilized more as a restaurant than an ice cream shop," he said, adding that burgers, fries, michigans, poutine and fried cheese curds were some menu items.
"It's your typical drive-up, summery foods."
CLARE & CARL'S
Longtime michigan spot, open since the 1940s, Clare & Carl's opened for its 78th season last week.
Restaurant owners Cary and Tiff Garcia announced the opening online, and updated guests on its new regulations.
"You cannot come inside," they wrote in a Facebook post. "I repeat you cannot come inside to dine. We must comply with NYS and stick to a strict takeout only option."
Patrons were asked to either call in orders, to be bagged and delivered carside, or to utilize the usual carhop service.
"That being said," they added, "we are going to limit the interaction as much as possible. Our amazing staff will take your order, collect payment all at the same time, drop food and go.
Do not expect to see them again. Your cardboard tray will have the usual condiments."
LONG WAIT, 'BUT WHO CARES?'
The owners also said staff would be wearing masks and gloves, and asked that guests not sit at their picnic tables.
"We look forward to seeing all of your familiar faces (from afar of course)," the post continues. "Above all, our families' and friends' safety is our first priority."
The eatery had a busy first week, with many cars filling its parking area and customers noting a long wait time via social media.
Many customers had posted their appreciations, though, with one guest saying, "We were told 45 mins and it’s been 90 but you know what?! All anyone has is time right now! Who cares?!
It’ll be fresh and hot when it comes and we can see how hard everyone here is working. . . I know it’ll be worth the wait, thanks again!"
Others said the food had really hit the spot and was, "exactly what we needed."
OTHER OPENINGS
Mr. Ding-A-Ling of the Adirondacks, a local ice cream truck, said regulations had been implemented, but that the service was open for business, as well.
Bokie's Drive In in Malone had opened for takeout orders and Harrigan's Soft Ice Cream in Morrisonville said, via Facebook, that they planned to open Friday, April 17.
The Happy Pike Ice Cream and Snack Bar in Chazy, Ronnie's Michigan Stand in Morrisonville and Iceburgh Creamery in the Town of Plattsburgh, all said, as of early this week, that opening dates had not been determined due to the ongoing crisis.
