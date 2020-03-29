Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.