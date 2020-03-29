MALONE — As part of UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center’s preparedness work around the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital is instituting an outdoor screening and check-in station for everyone entering the hospital.
The station is located outside the hospital’s Main Entrance, where other preparedness work is occurring as well. Nearby, in the hospital’s Emergency Department parking lot, a large, heated tent has been set up to serve as a temporary triage area during a patient surge event.
The tent, which is not currently in use, has a wood floor, electricity and oxygen service and has been set up for use in the event of a large influx of patients.
“Essentially we want to be prepared for this tent to become an extension of our Emergency Room waiting room,” Physician Assistant David Griffin, who is a member of the hospital’s surge planning team, said in a news release.
“It’s only going to be used when all the other usable areas of the hospital have been filled.”
Physician Assistant Derek Reynolds, another member of the surge planning team, said the triage tent will be staffed by a health care provider who can treat patients as they are admitted to the hospital. He called the tent a critical piece of the hospital’s preparedness work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You always want to be one step ahead,” Reynolds said.
“Having this facility set up and ready to go means we are prepared in the event of a surge in patients, so we can provide care to those who need it most.”
For more information on home health management during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit the CDC’s website:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/caring-for-yourself-at-home.html
For more information on coronavirus and COVID-19, please visit the New York State Department of Health dedicated website: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/
UVM Health Network has also launched a website dedicated to informing the public about the virus and the disease it causes. The website, www.uvmhealth.org/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx, includes updates with the latest information on COVID-19 in our region, answers to frequently asked questions about the disease, and educational resources from public health officials and experts at UVM Health Network.
