PERU — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says securing more emergency funds for small businesses and local governments is vital to the survival of many as the struggle during the coronavirus pandemic continues.
"I've spoken to our small business people. They desperately need these grants," Schumer said during a visit to Rulf's Orchard in Peru Friday afternoon.
"They are struggling and they love their employees. It's not just individuals. It's like a team, and everyone depends on each other. They grow to know their employees very well, and they don't want to let them go. They want to do everything they can to keep them, and these grants allow them to do that as well as keep their business going."
NEW PLAN
Schumer, a Democrat from Brooklyn, supports a two-pronged plan to help small businesses across the North Country and Upstate New York.
The plan will first, extend the federal Payment Protection Program loan period to the end of the year to allow the program to continue to offer assistance.
The program, which was part of the first federal coronavirus relief package approved in the spring, ended Aug. 8. A renewal of the program would provide the option for a second PPP forgivable loan for eligible small businesses.
It would also provide additional funding for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, and lift caps that restrict the size of loan and grant awards.
Schumer said the Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program’s, or ‘P4’, second loans will allow for businesses to access funds worth 250 percent of monthly payroll costs, up to a maximum of $2 million.
Small businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 100 employees, sole proprietors, independent contractors, self-employed borrowers, and rural and historically underserved communities will be eligible for this second round of assistance, in an effort to get critical federal aid to the most in-need businesses that have lost 50 percent or more of revenues due to the pandemic, Schumer explained.
The EIDL for Small Businesses Act would provide a total of $180 billion in additional appropriations for the EIDL program — $100 billion for the loan program and $80 billion for the Advance grant program — lift the SBA-imposed cap of $150,000 on EIDL loans to allow for the award to be up to $2 million, and eliminate the SBA policy of providing $1,000 per employee for the EIDL Advance grants to ensure all loan applicants receive the full $10,000 grant created by the CARES Act.
VITAL ISSUES
Schumer said he was hopeful that some kind of second federal virus relief package can be agreed upon in Washington and approved soon.
"These two issues are vital," he said.
"When it (first relief plan) was passed, many thought COVID would be gone by now, but it's not. It's still here."
Amanda Wisher, office manage of Rulf's, said when the pandemic began they were panicking, not knowing how it would impact their staff.
With the help of a loan, they were able to keep 20 employees working, have been able to stay open and bump their roster back up to about 40 workers.
"If another round did come out, we would absolutely apply again," Wisher said.
Kari Prevo, controller of the Plattco Corporation, a valve manufacturer in Plattsburgh, agreed that the program has been a life saver.
"We are very hopeful that the criteria will remain the same for the second round," Prevo said.
"We're very hopeful that we can get this legislation through. Our business is hurting, and we need everyone to come together to help us get through this."
MAKE A DEAL
Schumer said although there is still disagreement in Washington over a new relief package, he believes a deal can be made soon.
"I am going to do everything I can to get this passed," he said.
"As you know, there is still a gridlock. We Democrats have said we will go down and meet our Republican friends in the middle. Some of them (Republicans) want to do that, but some don't. There are about 20 Republican senators who want no money for anything.
"Not for state and local money, not for opening schools, not for testing, they want no money. That's their ideology, but we are trying to overcome that, and I think we will at the end of the day."
Peru Supervisor Brandy McDonald said many small businesses in the town were able to take advantage of the PPP loans, which was a big help.
"If it wasn't for PPP we would have been in trouble," McDonald said.
"We are a small community that supports each other."
LOCAL GOVERNMENTS
Schumer said that in addition to helping small businesses, they are also working on a relief package that would help state and local governments that have also been hit hard by coronavirus.
"The local govenents deperately need help, and that is another thing we are fighting hard for," Schumer said.
He added that he wrote into the latest proposal that money should go directly to localities instead of just to the state like it did last time.
"Local government are people who pick up the garbage, people who fight the fires, people who drive the buses," he said.
"It's very very important."
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.