PERU — As he usually does when he visits the North Country, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer spent some time discussing a variety of hot topics in the news, and one of them was the future of the U.S. Postal Service.
Schumer is not a big fan of new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
He said it appears that DeJoy, who has no Post Office experience and is a large donor to President Donald Trump, is trying to dismantle the Post Office.
DeJoy has come under fire from many for removing and dismantling mail processing equipment across the country, locking mail boxes and cutting staff.
"The Post Master, when he got in charge, his basic goal was to dismantle the Post Office," Schumer said.
"To close the Post Office at any time would be a bad thing, but during COVID when people depend on it .... it made no sense to do what they did."
Schumer said he tried to meet with DeJoy several times, but he would not cooperate. Schumer said he had to threaten to cut off all negotiations with Republicans until DeJoy agreed to meet, which he finally did.
The meeting did not go well the senator said.
"His attitude was awful," he said.
"He seems to have a chip on his shoulder... and he didn't care about the cuts."
DeJoy has since said he will delay changes until after the election, but Schumer is not satisfied.
"That's not good enough," he said.
"The House is passing legislation that will require the Post Office to undo all the bad things he did, including reassembling the machines and putting them back. I hope the Senate will pass it too."
PARTY CONVENTION
On the recently completed Democratic Party National Convention, Schumer said it went well considering it was done virtually because of COVID-19.
"I was dubious, but I think they did it very well and not many glitches," he said.
"I liked the mixture of speeches. There was average folks talking, some entertainment... it was good."
Schumer said he felt that Democratic Presidential candidate former Senator and Vice President Joe Biden, gave a great acceptance speech Thursday night.
"I think he gave a great speech. One of the best he has ever given," Schumer said.
"What I like is that he talked about unity, not dividing us, but coming together as a country. It was not a partisan speech, it was an American speech. It was a unifying speech. I thought that was great."
Schumer said he likes Biden's chances against Trump in the election, but acknowledged that there is still plenty of time left in campaign season.
"Right now, there are a lot of people who are disappointed in the way the president has handled the COVID crisis, but things can change and I think you don't take anything for granted," Schumer said.
