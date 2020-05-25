SCHROON LAKE – The Schroon Lake Teachers’ Association has agreed to a new contract that will freeze instructor salaries at last year’s level for the 2020-2021 school year.
The association approved a two-year contract with the Schroon Lake Board of Education, and Superintendent Stephen Gratto also agreed to a pay freeze for the new school year starting in September.
The new teachers’ contract keeps all of the conditions of employment in place from the previous contract, but the teachers’ unit agreed that all 33 members will take an across-the-board pay freeze for next school year to help the district during the coronavirus crisis, Gratto said.
“This is a very generous gesture on the part of the teachers,” he said. “They did not have to take a pay freeze, but I know they realize that the school and the community are facing extremely difficult financial situations. The Schroon Lake community is hurting, and the teachers wanted to do something to help.”
He said the savings is more than $27,000. The contract takes effect July 1, 2020.
“This will help us create a more fiscally responsible school budget for 2020-2021, which will be a benefit for all of the taxpayers,” Gratto said.
“Much of the credit goes to our teachers who agreed to take a pay freeze. I really appreciate the sacrifice they made.”
Schroon Lake Teachers’ Association President Kristy Barno said she and her colleagues were glad to help the district.
“We are glad to do our part to ensure the continued quality of education in Schroon Lake, and we look forward to a brighter future for our staff and students,” she said in a statement.
At the same board meeting the teachers’ contract was approved at, the district also reached agreement with Gratto on the terms of his contract for next year.
In his contract, Mr. Gratto agreed to join the teachers in taking a pay freeze for the upcoming school year. He has a five year contract that renegotiates salary each year.
Gratto said the second year of the teachers’ contract also includes a freeze on individual salaries, but will allow for step increases, in which workers move to a higher pay scale based on seniority.
“We’ve been in negotiations,” Gratto said.
“It was a rough time for them to be in negotiations. They’re aware of the difficulty.”
