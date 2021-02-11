PLATTSBURGH — During a Clinton County Health Department briefing, local education officials noted how data supports the assertion that schools are safe for students and staff as long as COVID-19 protocols are followed.
“We had no in-classroom transmission or any contact tracing that connected back to in-classroom work this past semester,” SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. Alexander Enyedi said over Facebook Live Thursday.
UP TO ALL OF US
Enyedi and Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey both shared updates during the briefing.
Davey noted that schools under the CVES umbrella were in their 22nd week of the school year. Many districts in Clinton County, including CVES, went remote for several weeks in anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 cases following December break, but have since returned to their buildings.
He added that Essex County schools have maintained their in-person/hybrid modalities since the start of the school year, with occasional remote stints in order to adjust to positive cases.
“Even one positive case of COVID in our schools may result in the shift to remote learning for an entire building or grade level or the preventive quarantine of staff and students,” Davey said.
“It is up to all of us to continue our efforts to follow the COVID safety precautions as outlined by the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the state and our county health departments both in schools and outside.”
Regarding the start of high-risk sports, Davey noted districts’ ongoing work with Section VII and local health departments to develop preparation plans.
He added that schedules, which have not been created yet, will likely be released on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. Bowling started its first league matches this week, while wrestling remains postponed.
WEEKLY TESTING
SUNY Plattsburgh’s semester began remotely on Feb. 1, and in-person classes are slated to start Monday.
Enyedi estimated that about half of the college’s courses will be in-person, and many will be hybrid courses.
Returning students are required to submit a negative COVID-19 test before Monday. Enyedi said 250 had done that so far.
All colleges in the SUNY system are required to test every student, faculty and staff member who lives on campus or utilizes any on-campus services every week until the end of the semester.
“That additional testing will provide us much, much more data with respect to knowing whether a COVID event is occurring and how it’s impacting the rest of the student and staff and faculty population on the campus,” Enyedi said. “This translates into a safer environment for the community as well.”
On Monday, SUNY Plattsburgh pool-tested 501 people, followed by 502 on Tuesday and 829 on Wednesday. Enyedi said Monday’s swabs yielded no positive results.
SUNY Plattsburgh has had five cases within its community over the last two weeks, four of which remain active. An additional 10 people are in quarantine.
Enyedi noted that there will be no spring break this semester, eliminating departure and re-return of students to the community.
SUNY Plattsburgh’s positivity rate is around .4 to .5 percent, far below current numbers in the greater community, he added.
“I’m very pleased that our students and our faculty and staff have been safe and it’s being reflected in our testing.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.