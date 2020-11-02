PLATTSBURGH — The winner of the presidential election will likely not be known for days after Election Day and 2020 brings a greater-than-ever opportunity for absentee voters to turn an election, Dr. Harvey Schantz said.
"There are explicit partisan preferences for and against using an absentee ballot, and the sheer number of absentee ballots," the SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor told The Press-Republican.
"The greater the ratio of absentee votes as compared to the vote difference between the candidates, the easier it is for the absentees to turn the outcome of an election."
Schantz added that battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin cannot start counting mailed-in ballots until Election Day or right before.
PARTY A FACTOR
Schantz referenced a Quinnipiac University national poll of likely voters released Oct. 22 which found 33 percent of those surveyed planned to vote in-person on Election Day and 36 percent planned to vote by mail or absentee ballot. Another 28 percent planned to participate in early in-person voting.
Of the prospective Election Day voters, 48 percent were Republicans and 17 percent were Democrats, while 47 percent of those who planned to vote by mail or absentee were Democrats and just 23 percent were Republicans.
"In part, the disparity between the party voters are due to Republican President (Donald) Trump’s questioning the accuracy of mail-in voting and the Democrats’ more cautious approach to the coronavirus," Schantz said.
VOTING HABITS
Schantz posited that any New York voters who chose to stick with waiting to vote in-person on Election Day either were not aware of the early voting or COVID-excuse absentee voting options, or were following preferred habits.
"Moreover, it is not that easy to vote early, because you have to go down to the Clinton County Government Center, while on Election Day many more polling places are available," he added.
"Similarly, voting by mail involves a strict calendar and a number of hurdles, increasing the likelihood of a voting mistake. And don’t forget about us procrastinators."
ECONOMY, CORONAVIRUS
A presidential election involving an incumbent running for another term tends to be a referendum on that person's performance, Schantz said, noting that, historically, election percentages closely reflect the Gallup presidential approval rating.
"Trump’s Gallup approval for the second half of October showed an increase of three points up to 46 percent, the same percentage of the vote he had in 2016," the professor said.
"But unlike 2016, there are no strong third-party candidates on the ballot."
Polls from early October showed the economy and the coronavirus were the two most important issues to voters, with more concerned with the former, Schantz said.
"Every four years brings new issues to the forefront and in 2020, the president’s handling of the COVID pandemic is in the minds of voters, but the economy is of relevance to more voters."
CHOICE
Schantz said voter choice is based on three basic types of attitudes: party identification, evaluations of the competing candidates and issue concerns.
"A person’s party affiliation is considered a long-lasting attitude for it persists for many years," he added.
"In presidential and congressional elections, voters generally support their party candidate 90 percent of the time. Voters generally see their own party in positive terms and feel negatively towards the other party."
Issues that may influence independents and party defectors are either voting for the candidate they like better or are swayed by political issues of particular importance to them, the professor said.
That array includes the economy, terrorism and national security, the response to COVID-19, health care and equal treatment.
Voters may ask themselves whether their families are in better financial situations than they were four years ago, and if they approve of how the incumbent is doing, Schantz said.
They might also look in the other direction at promises for the future and "which candidate will deliver for them on economic and cultural issues."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.