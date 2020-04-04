PLATTSBURGH — The federal $2 trillion relief package will soon pump some extra cash into the average American's bank account, but what should they use it for?
Financial Adviser Robert Donlan, of Donlan and Barcomb Investment Services in the City of Plattsburgh, says, if it hasn't already been pre-spent on essentials, then "save it for a rainy day."
"People are worried about their next paycheck. They're worried about being able to pay their rent," he said. "I think they ought to keep it for essentials."
STIMULUS CHECKS
Known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, the legislation packed in changes to help the nation recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Among other aid, the legislation expanded unemployment coverage, offered small business loans and promised stimulus checks.
The checks were to function as spending money in order to "stimulate" the economy.
"That's what they want you to do with it," Donlan said, "so I'm going against what economists are saying."
But with much uncertainty moving forward, the financial adviser thought this to be a "better safe than sorry" situation.
"I'm not going to suggest they invest it that's for sure," he said. "That $1,200 could turn into $600 if the market continues to go down. Keep it in a safe place."
HOW MUCH?
Some have wondered just how much money they would get and when it would hit their bank accounts.
Though some answers were still foggy, many sources reported that check amounts would vary based on a person's tax filing status, salary and number of kids.
For most single filers, they have said, the checks would come in at about $1,200, with an added $500 per child. Married couples and/or joint tax filers would to receive $2,400.
According to the legislation, which can be found at https://www.congress.gov/, 2019 tax returns would be used to calculate, unless 2018 data was the most up-to-date.
Anyone claimed as a dependent would be ineligible.
WHEN AND HOW?
The New York Times recently reported Americans would not have to apply for the emergency tax rebate, or stimulus checks.
"If the Internal Revenue Service already has your bank account information from your 2019 or 2018 returns, it will transfer the money to you via direct deposit," it reports.
Those looking to update that information were being directed to the IRS website.
At the time of approval, officials said the funds would arrive in coming weeks and some have said that could be as soon as mid-April.
STEFANIK ADVOCATES
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted to approve the CARES act on March 27, hoping it would aid North Country families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I strongly advocated for this economic rescue package focused on North Country small businesses and families in need of immediate relief, and today, Congress came together to deliver that relief for the American worker.
I will continue to work on a bipartisan basis to overcome this public health crisis and the economic challenges and uncertainty that have come with it."
FOR SENIORS
About a week later, though, Stefanik was calling for some clarity from the IRS in regard to the nation's seniors.
The uncertainty came after the International Revenue Service put out information indicating some seniors would need to file tax returns before receiving their checks, instead of using 2019 Social Security Benefit Statements as previously indicated.
"During this unprecedented time of need, requiring seniors to go through the confusing and laborious tax return filing process before receiving desperately-needed stimulus checks is unacceptable," Stefanik says in a release.
"Thousands of seniors across my district do not file tax returns because their main source of income is Social Security. North Country seniors should not have the added burden and stress of figuring out how to file tax returns before receiving the checks that Congress allocated for them.
I represent one of the largest constituencies of seniors in the country, and I will continue to be their advocate. This policy must be clarified immediately.”
ANOTHER ROUND
While Donlan thought the federally funded CARES Act was fairly all-inclusive, he feared more would be needed to fully help Americans through the ongoing pandemic.
"The longer this extends out, whether it's two months, three months, four months, they're going to have to do another round of checks," the financial adviser said.
"I don't think this will be the end of it."
