SARATOGA — Saratoga County experienced its first death from COVID-19.
“I am deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the first death from coronavirus in our region,” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) said in a statement.
"My deepest and most heartfelt prayers are with their loved ones – our neighbors in our own community."
According to a report in the Daily Gazette, a 95-year-old woman who had tested positive, died Friday at Glens Falls Hospital.
Stefanik, who lives in Saratoga County, offered thanks to doctors, nurses, and medical personnel who are fighting this crisis each day on the front lines.
"As a community, we must remain vigilant in following Center for Disease Control and public health guidelines to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing and staying home during this challenging time," she said.
"Please join me in praying for this family in Saratoga County as they mourn this devastating loss. Our community is grieving with you.”
Saratoga County had 108 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday with 14 of them in the hospital, according to the Daily Gazette report.
The 21st District that Stefanik represents includes 12 counties across the northernmost portion of New York state from Lake Ontario in the west to Lake Champlain to the east.
A portion of the district borders Canada.
