Saranac tax rate to decrease for most residents

SARANAC — The Town of Saranac board has passed a 2021 budget that comes under the state-mandated tax cap and also features a 14-cent net decrease in the tax rate for most residents.
General fund appropriations will total $912,119 and highway spending outside the Village of Dannemora will come to $1,331,232, according to the budget summary.
The tax rate tied to the general fund will increase from $2.67 per $1,000 of assessed value to $2.90, while the highway tax rate will decrease from $4.17 to $3.80, Town Supervisor Tim Napper told The Press-Republican. The total tax levy comes to $1,570,101.
The budget was adopted at the board's Oct. 26 meeting.
CAPITAL PROJECT
The reasoning behind the changes to the tax rates is an upcoming major capital project: a sand and salt storage facility.
Though it is a highway project, state law dictates the general fund must pay for it, which is why the corresponding tax rate is increasing, Napper explained.
Since Saranac residents who reside within the Village of Dannemora do not pay the town's highway taxes, they will notice an increase in their town tax rates for the general appropriations.
"But overall, the town will have a decrease," Napper said.
STATE ASSSISTANCE
Though New York State has not yet required towns to have storage buildings for their road sand and salt, the writing is on the wall, Napper said.
"It’s the salt that’s the problem because it gets in the groundwater. It hasn’t been mandated yet but it’s pretty clear that, within a few years, they’re going to be mandated.
"What’s been the carrot to get us to do it is the state has kicked in half a million dollars toward construction costs."
The project — expected to take several years to complete due to the design and permitting process — has an estimated price tag of $1,167,000, from which the state's $500,000 share will be deducted, Napper said.
Much of the town's share will be in-kind services from the town's highway department, he continued, including some of the site prep and paving the floor of the structure.
"It’s not all in the 2021 budget," Napper noted. "Our hope is to not have to borrow any money. We have budgeted for it during the process and the hope is that the town will not be borrowing any money."
The supervisor added that most municipalities would have left out the capital project costs and not included them in the tax levy.
"We could have broken that out and made it look like our rates were better by segregating the capital costs, but we didn’t do that. We still have a net decrease for the average taxpayer in town."
CHALLENGES
Napper said this budget, in general, will not bring any notable impacts to services and that a few items not used in 2020, or even for several years, were eliminated.
The town's state aid has been affected the most, he continued, adding that, hopefully, the sales tax impact will not be as dire since more recent numbers from the county look promising.
"COVID has made it more difficult because we’ve got less revenue, and we’ve been basically pinching pennies all year," Napper added.
"It seems like we’ve been fairly successful in reining in and being careful with our spending. It is challenging to come up with a decrease in the overall tax rate when we’re getting less money from other sources... but we’ve managed to do it."
