SARANAC — Saranac Central School District Superintendent of Schools Javier Perez said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and all district schools will continue in a fully-remote learning modality at least until Jan. 4.
"I have been dealing with the logistics of an isolation order for myself and quarantine orders for my family," Perez continued. "Mostly I am very frustrated as I feel that I have worked hard to follow all the guidance to remain virus free.
"I take this as clear proof that none of us are immune to this virus."
Perez told The Press-Republican he did not know where he contracted the virus, but said there were several cases in AuSable Forks, where he lives.
FOURTH CASE
In an update to the district community, Perez wrote that he woke up Tuesday feeling very fatigued and possibly a bit achy. Per district protocols, he stayed home and scheduled both a COVID-19 test and doctor's appointment.
He felt better Wednesday, but ultimately tested positive. His case marks the fourth confirmed instance of COVID-19 in the school district over the past two weeks, which he said exposed all four of the district's buildings to the coronavirus and resulted in more than 100 people being quarantined.
Cases identified among a student, a teacher and a student intern had already resulted in the district shifting to remote learning for the whole of this week.
"There are two other cases that we are following in the community that have had family members test positive and (are) awaiting test results for students who have been in our buildings," Perez said.
'NO CONNECTION'
The superintendent noted there was no apparent connection between any of the cases, which was concerning from the Clinton County Health Department's perspective.
"They have explained to me that, typically when you find multiple cases in a community, there are connections like a place of work, a gathering or something else that connects them. The fact that there is no connection is concerning because this proves that the virus is present and has spread within our community."
Perez said the coronavirus has entered the school buildings but has not been spread within.
WORKING WITH CCHD
CCHD recommended that Saranac CSD remain under remote instruction at least until after Christmas break, and wants the district to consider remaining remote for two weeks after as well, Perez said.
He and the agency had discussed possibly quarantining the whole district since all four buildings had been exposed and there was no connection between the identified cases.
"In the end, it was quickly discovered that there was not enough evidence to take such an action, but just the fact that we discussed it as an option left me feeling very concerned and overwhelmed."
Perez plans to continue communicating with CCHD about virus prevalence, which in part will inform his decision about what the district will do after break.
FOLLOW GUIDELINES
Perez emphasized the importance of following public health guidelines to help decrease coronavirus spread, noting concerns about a traditionally social time of year.
"If we want to get our students back into our buildings, it is important that we refrain from the behaviors that have put us in this situation," he continued.
"We are all guilty to some degree and we could all certainly do better."
Perez said it was important not to travel over the holidays, or to quarantine if we do. He added that holiday celebrations should only include those you live with, and that children should be kept home as much as possible.
"If you are not able to follow these guidelines, then place your children in remote instruction so that others are not affected. These are the things that will result in our community being able to have our children attend in-person instruction."
