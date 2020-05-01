Salvation Army to hold food giveaway

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. High 62F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.