Salvation Army to hold food giveaway

PLATTSBURGH - The Plattsburgh Salvation Army will be giving away food boxes for those in need Saturday at Champlain Centre Mall.
"The mall asked us if we wanted to do something like this and we said sure," Salvation Army Corps Commander Robin Hager said.
The Army normally runs a soup kitchen at its South Catherine Street location on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but that got closed down due to the coronavirus in mid-March.
In lieu of the soup kitchen, they have been giving away boxes of food.
"It's non-perishable items," Hager said.
"Lots of cereal, canned meats, canned fruits, juice and things like that."
People can drive up to the South Catherine Street site at 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and Army volunteers will run out and load a box of food into vehicle trunks or back ends. A box of food is usually enough to feed a family of four for three days.
Hager said the Army handed out food for 684 households, which translates into 2,069 people in April.
"Normally during our soup kitchen times, we serve about 975 people a week," she said.
"So these numbers we are seeing tells us a lot."
Hager said that of the 684 households served, 167 of them were first-timers to the food giveaway, representing 455 people.
"A lot of people have lost jobs and we are seeing them for the very first time," she said.
"Many of them are usually people who give, and not receive, but now they need help. It's just a matter of time for some of us."
Saturday's event at the mall will start at 10 a.m. and run until the food is gone. People can drive up to the entrance in the back of the mall near the Regal Cinemas doorways.
Staff will come out to find out how many in a family and place an appropriate-sized box of food in the vehicle for them.
"Everyone will be masked and we will have hand sanitizer and we will do everything we are supposed to," Hager said.
At the same time the food is being given away, the Salvation Army will also be accepting food donations at the mall site. Donations will be accepted until 2 p.m.
The donations will help the organization to stock food boxes for the weekly giveaways at the Salvation Army site.
The Friday giveaway will not be held this week in anticipation of the Saturday mall event.
Hager said the Salvation Army is glad to be providing a helping hand during the pandemic.
"It's people helping people and that's what we can do," she said.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.