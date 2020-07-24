AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and Mohawk Council of Akwesasne have confirmed four new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Akwesasne community, according to a tribe press release.
The new cases are being reported by the Tribe’s Health Services and are in addition to the four cases previously announced earlier this week.
They make a cumulative total of eight active cases and 12 COVID-19 cases reported in Akwesasne since the start of the pandemic, with four cases already resolved.
This information is being provided to demonstrate the urgency of continued social distancing and should not be used to judge, mistreat or slander any person or family, the release said.
It continued, warning against letting your guard down due to the nicer weather, and to continue take measures like social distancing, regular hand-washing and mask wearing social distancing is not possible.
Community members who may have been directly exposed to a positive case will be contacted by a public health agency for contact tracing.
