Russell Barnard Apartments out of quarantine, Lake View Towers to be released from quarantine Friday, Housing Authority says

PLATTSBURGH — As long as all goes well, the Lake View Towers apartment is scheduled to end its quarantine Friday, according to Plattsburgh Housing Authority Executive Director Mark Hamilton.
This comes after the 14-day quarantine of the Russell Barnard senior apartments was completed on April 22, Hamilton said.
The quarantines were instituted after four confirmed cases and one suspect case of COVID-19 were found in the Russell Barnard facility, and after one confirmed case was found at the Lake View location.
One case led to the death of Dawn Peryer, 61, a Russell Barnard resident, on April 21.
STOP THE SPREAD
Cases never spread further than the original cases in each building, though, and Hamilton commended the Housing Authority staff and a variety of local entities for helping stop that spread.
“We took on more of the responsibility of monitoring the coming and going and who’s walking around (at Russell Barnard), constantly telling people to get back in their rooms,” Hamilton said.
“If we had issues, we would reach out to the (Clinton County) Health Department, city police or the sheriffs, so they could address those issues.”
Once Lake View Towers was locked down on April 16, though, housing authority staff became somewhat overwhelmed, Hamilton said, and were assisted at that location by Plattsburgh City Police and Fire departments, as well as the Clinton County Sheriff’s department.
“When you have an hour to figure out how to secure a highrise building, it’s a very daunting task,” said Levi Ritter, Plattsburgh City Police Chief.
“Between the county personnel and the city personnel, we were able to do this as cooperatively as possible while still maintaining the quarantine for the safety of the residents and the community.”
Local law enforcement were in rather uncharted territory, Ritter said, but that the collective response gave him hope for if a quarantine order is needed again.
“It’s enforcing a specific order, but it’s something new; We’ve never had to enforce a quarantine order before,” Ritter said.
“When public safety was paramount, we worked collectively for a common goal. That was reassuring, for me, that we were able to get the job done with the resources that we had.”
HOUSING AUTHORITY
Before the quarantines, PHA had already implemented about 90 percent of the measures that were maintained during the county’s 14-day quarantines, Hamilton said, but that some less cautious residents may have made those measures pointless.
“From March 16 on, when we took and implemented our own measures, most residents were fantastic, heeded our advice and followed the guidelines,” Hamilton said.
“There were a few residents who were a little less cautious, and I think a lot of what transpired, transpired because of some of their less cautious behavior.”
Going forward, both buildings will essentially be “locked down” to the public, Hamilton said, with all housing authority senior living buildings allowing nothing other than medically necessary visits.
On top of that, community rooms and common areas will remain closed, and buildings will continue to be disinfected twice a day, he added.
There are currently no known residents within either building displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or self-isolating because of the disease, according to Hamilton, but some residents who tested positive and left to be cared for at another location have yet to return.
Hamilton is still in contact with the Health Department daily about all of the Housing Authority’s locations, he said, but the daily on-site oversight from the county has greatly diminished at Russell Barnard and will at Lake View as well, as long as all goes as planned.
And if the need to quarantine any of the buildings arises again, the Housing Authority will be ready.
“If that rises as a possible need in the future, we will again, without hesitation, agree to it,” Hamilton said.
“And if it ever happens again in the future, we will certainly be that much better prepared.”
GIVING THANKS
On behalf of the housing authority, Hamilton wanted to thank the Clinton County Incident Management Team, the Department of Social Services, the United Way, JCEO, the Adirondack Foundation, the Plattsburgh City School District and countless others for all of the help that they provided the authority during this trying period.
“It was remarkable to see the assistance that came swooping in from the community,” Hamilton said.
“We were in a good position where we could just focus solely on the health and well-being of the residents and the PHA team, and let other people, who are experts in these areas, guide us and help us along the way.”
