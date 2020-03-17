Roxham Road questions

CHAMPLAIN — How Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Monday announcement of border restrictions will shake out at the irregular border crossing at Roxham Road in Champlain is not known at this time.
To stem the spread of COVID-19 in Canada, entry will be denied to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents at regular points of entry.
Designated exceptions include air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens and, at this time, U.S. citizens, according to Trudeau's press conference in the midst of his 14-day self-isolation at his Ottawa residence.
His wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus.
Janet McFetridge, a Plattsburgh Cares executive committee member, went to Roxham Road on Monday afternoon to see what was going on.
“I went today primarily to try to find out if it was still being staffed on the Canadian side by the police, and it is,” said the Village of Champlain Mayor, retired French teacher, co-owner of the Champlain Meeting House and president of Champlain Valley Habitat for Humanity.
“I saw two people cross this afternoon when I was up there briefly. It's still operating as it has been. But I don't know if this new decision by Trudeau to close the borders will affect it or not."
More than 50,000 asylum claims were processed by Canadian authorities in 2017, with many of those asylum seekers crossing the border at Roxham Road, according to a 2018 Washington Post report.
Attempts to reach Canadian Immigration for this report were unsuccessful.
McFetridge passed out hats and gloves to the asylum seekers on Monday afternoon.
“All I can tell you from my point of view is that I'm not going to continue going up there right now because I don't think its safe for me,” she said.
“We should be staying away from situations. I spoke to a taxi driver he said that he will continue going up there. But I told him I would be taking a break."
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.