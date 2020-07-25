Rouses Point misses Canadians

ROUSES POINT — The impact of not having Canadians being able to travel to the region due to COVID-19 is felt by many communities throughout the North Country, but perhaps none more than the Village of Rouses Point.
Neighboring the Canadian border in the Northern Tier, the village relies heavily on Canadian visitors spreading commerce in a variety of ways.
Especially in the summer.
That hasn't happened since mid-March as the border has been open to only essential personnel and commercial traffic.
Tourism, a vast contributor to local businesses, is all but gone.
QUIET WALKS
"When I go for my walks in the village it's quiet for sure," former Rouses Point Mayor and Clinton County Legislature Chairman Harry McManus said.
"Before, there would be all kinds of people out and about. Now, I see fewer people and I know just about everyone I see."
Fewer people in town means fewer sales at local businesses.
That translates into less sales-tax revenue for Clinton County, which shares the haul with municipalities like Rouses Point.
"The impact that this is going to have on local sales tax is going to be phenomenal," McManus said.
"It is going to impact all the local governments and school districts. There is going to have to be some federal help."
SALES TAX
The village was slated to get about $394,080 from the county in sales tax for 2020, but that number most likely will not be realized.
Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said estimates show that the village might see a drop in sales tax revenue anywhere from $30,000 to $75,000 this year.
Countywide, there could be a shortfall of between $3 million and $9 million, Zurlo, a native of the Northern Tier himself, said.
"It all hinges, of course, on the rate of which the economy reopens," he said.
"But it looks like another piece of bad news that municipalities will have to deal with."
VILLAGE PLANS
Current village Mayor Thomas Batha said the village had already planned some infrastructure improvements before the pandemic and were able to proceed with those projects.
"We are putting in about 1,500 feet of new sidewalk and we are making improvements to the Rec Center," he said.
"These are things that we normally do for our residents. They are the ones that pay the taxes."
The village takes in about $487,000 a year in property taxes.
The Rec Center, a focal point of town, sits within a short walk to the border checkpoint.
The main parking lot was paved, and the side parking lot will also be paved to create a second egress onto Montgomery Street.
The baseball field, basketball and tennis courts are also being revamped through a grant, and new playground equipment was installed.
Batha said the village has a sound financial base with no significant debts and a healthy reserve.
He did put a freeze on most spending when the pandemic hit.
"Until we see what our revenue looks like we decided to hold back on things," he said.
"But I think we are going to be OK."
NO TRAFFIC
County Legislator Calvin Castine (R-Area 1, Champlain) who now represents Rouses Point and the rest of the Northern Tier, said traffic is noticeably down this summer.
"You drive over the Northway (Interstate 87) overpass and you hardly see any cars going south or north," he said.
A longtime chronicler of Northern Tier news and events, Castine said the Rouses Point Fourth of July celebration was telling.
"There was a drone shot overhead and there were only one or two boats in the marina," he said.
Like McManus, Castine believes the impact of the loss of sales-tax revenue will be felt by many.
"It's not just the county. Every town and village splits that sales tax and every municipal budget is going to be dramatically impacted," Castine said.
"Every Canadian border community is going to feel it."
