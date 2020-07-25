Rouses Point misses Canadians

BEN ROWE/STAFF PHOTOA roadsign along the I-87 Northway near Beekmantown reminds drivers of the restrictions in place at the Canadian border. Since mid-March, the border has been open to only essential personnel and commercial traffic. Tourism, a vast contributor to local businesses, is all but gone. Countywide, there could be a sales tax revenue shortfall of between $3 million and $9 million, Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said. “It all hinges, of course, on the rate of which the economy reopens,” he said. “But it looks like another piece of bad news that municipalities will have to deal with.”