Rouses Point Mayor: Vt., NY border town travel changes an 'important start'

FERNANDO ALBA/STAFF PHOTOThe Rouses Point — Alburgh, Vermont, bridge is seen from the New York side. Vermont has softened its border town travel restrictions, authorizing cross-border day trips for added essential purposes, but Rouses Point Mayor Jedidiah Thone says the impact on his village could be minimal. "It sounds like they can't go shopping and they can't eat out," he told the Press-Republican Friday. "That's not going to help our shops or our restaurants any, but it's a start.