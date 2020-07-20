Rouses Point concert series canceled

ROUSES POINT —The Samuel de Champlain Center Stage in Rouses Point has canceled their Summer 2020 concert series for the first time in 10 years due to COVID-19.
The annual shows, which have featured The Adirondack Regional Theater, musical soloists and bands, dancers, magicians and hypnotists, host an unpredictably large crowd of 200 to sometimes 400 audience members.
“We thought it was best to cancel. I think we made the right decision,” said Nancy Baker, committee member of the nonprofit Friends of the Stage.
“There would just be no way to social distance. We’re very saddened by this because folks love to come.”
The decision was made with particular consideration to the elderly population. They are more susceptible to the virus, and also make up the bulk of the shows’ audience members, according to Baker.
“It’s more of an older community that attends these venues. It’s a social thing for them,” Baker said.
The Samuel de Champlain Center Stage was funded in 2009 by the town through a grant.
On tap this summer for entertainment was The Adirondack Regional Theater, who canceled their performance before the committee closed the venue, and an Elvis tribute singer from Canada who could not have come anyway due to the Canadian border being closed.
“If things get much better, we would hope to have events again in the spring,” said another Friends of the Stage committee member, Mary Racicot.
Racicot mentioned that the events coupled with vendors, such as Tammy’s Food Wagon and Gino’s, as well as acts intended for kids will be missed.
“We just don’t have the space outside to spread people out,” Racicot said. “We didn’t want to be responsible for any more of the virus spreading.”
